Read full article on original website
Related
See Auburn University’s record (maybe) amount of students hit campus for 2022 semester
Over the last 10 years, a lot has changed on the Plains. Auburn’s student population has steadily increased in the past decade. Total enrollment in 2012 was 25,134 students, according to the university. This spring, undergraduate and graduate enrollment was 31,526, a 25% increase. Fall 2022 enrollment won’t be...
AU aims to house the world’s most exciting culinary educational experience
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center at Auburn University is close to opening its doors. Its mission is to educate students by immersing them in all aspects of hospitality management while entertaining the community in a one-of-a-kind space. WRBL has an exclusive tour as crews are putting the finishing […]
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Auburn
(STACKER) – Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and […]
Radio Business Report
Alabama Mourns A Veteran TV Newsman
In the mid-1980s, he was a part of a dual-anchor team at 5pm and 6pm for Montgomery, Ala.’s CBS affiliate at the time, WCOV-20. At the end of 1985, CBS network affiliation shifted to WAKA, and so did this news anchor and reporter. Kim Wanous would remain at WAKA...
opelikaobserver.com
Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery
The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Auburn football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Auburn. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Only Auburn. Only Auburn could’ve tried to organize a coup to get a coach...
RELATED PEOPLE
Post-Searchlight
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
alabamanews.net
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: The Boathouse
As I’ve mentioned many times before, I grew up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). My parents, two much older brothers Jim and Mike and I lived just 10 minutes from Lake Martin, the most beautiful lake in Sweet Home Alabama. When my husband Mike...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season
There’s never a rebuild out in Phenix City these days. The Red Devils only reload. Head coach Patrick Nix figures Central-Phenix City’s skill position players will be even better this season, even after falling just one game short of a state championship and a perfect season last year. Karmello English is back at receiver after rolling up 20 touchdowns last year as a junior, and will lead a surely explosive offense.
2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Lee-Scott rolls to win over Chambers Academy; Tallassee tops Reeltown
George Meyers ran in the opening score and the Lee-Scott supporters threw their hands in the air. A new season. New excitement. A new big win to celebrate all the way back to Auburn. Lee-Scott dropped Chambers Academy 33-0 on Thursday night in a season-opening romp for the Warriors. Meyers...
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Growing concern In East Alabama -- there is no juvenile detention center in Russell County, so young people who commit crimes are often sent to Lee County’s facility. But with a rise in crime across the Chattahoochee Valley, a local judge says that the...
First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn
UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a fuel spill and the Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) along with […]
East Alabama man charged with inappropriately touching young teen girl multiple times
An east Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he inappropriately touched a young teen multiple times over the past year. James Herman Pippen, 53, is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual abuse, said Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds. He was arrested Tuesday. The investigation began in July...
opelikaobserver.com
Area Utilities Respond to New EPA Guidelines
LEE COUNTY — Water utilities across the region are reviewing processes for water testing and treatment in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) announcement in June of revised guidelines on the levels of certain compounds in water supplies. The new EPA interim lifetime health advisories are intended...
Comments / 0