Auburn, AL

AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
WRBL News 3

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Auburn

(STACKER) – Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and […]
Radio Business Report

Alabama Mourns A Veteran TV Newsman

In the mid-1980s, he was a part of a dual-anchor team at 5pm and 6pm for Montgomery, Ala.’s CBS affiliate at the time, WCOV-20. At the end of 1985, CBS network affiliation shifted to WAKA, and so did this news anchor and reporter. Kim Wanous would remain at WAKA...
opelikaobserver.com

Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery

The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
saturdaydownsouth.com

The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Auburn football in 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Auburn. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Only Auburn. Only Auburn could’ve tried to organize a coup to get a coach...
Post-Searchlight

Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony

Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: The Boathouse

As I’ve mentioned many times before, I grew up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). My parents, two much older brothers Jim and Mike and I lived just 10 minutes from Lake Martin, the most beautiful lake in Sweet Home Alabama. When my husband Mike...
Opelika-Auburn News

Central-Phenix City football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

There’s never a rebuild out in Phenix City these days. The Red Devils only reload. Head coach Patrick Nix figures Central-Phenix City’s skill position players will be even better this season, even after falling just one game short of a state championship and a perfect season last year. Karmello English is back at receiver after rolling up 20 touchdowns last year as a junior, and will lead a surely explosive offense.
WKRG News 5

2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a fuel spill and the Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) along with […]
opelikaobserver.com

Area Utilities Respond to New EPA Guidelines

LEE COUNTY — Water utilities across the region are reviewing processes for water testing and treatment in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) announcement in June of revised guidelines on the levels of certain compounds in water supplies. The new EPA interim lifetime health advisories are intended...
LEE COUNTY, AL

