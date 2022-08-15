Given their ever-shrinking payroll’s impact on their revenue and on-the-small-side market size, the Cincinnati Reds are perennially in the mix for earning Competitive Balance Round draft picks for each edition of the Major League Baseball Draft. Round A is composed of selections after the completion of Round 1, while Round B follows the completion of Round 2, meaning Round A picks carry much, much more value.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO