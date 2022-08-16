Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
KMPH.com
3 armed men rob market in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery where they say three men walked into a market and demanded cash in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the C&F Market on Avenue 236 in Terra Bella for reports of an armed robbery.
yourcentralvalley.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crashing car into train: CHP
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( )- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a stationary train early Saturday morning. Officers with the Visalia-area CHP say they began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 2 a.m. of a collision in a rural area just outside of the city of Dinuba.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Ruiz
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Ruiz. David Ruiz is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 27-year-old Ruiz is 6' 2" tall, 220 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where David Ruiz is hiding, call Crime...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed in Tulare, Police say
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare according to police. Tulare Police officers were sent out to the Chevron gas station on the 1300 block of East Bardsley Avenue around 2:00 am for reports of a man that was shot. Officers...
KMPH.com
3 arrested with stolen catalytic converter in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KMPH.com
SCAM ALERT: Phony caller posing as Tulare County Sheriff's Office
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A phony caller is going around posing to be with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to a person who says they received a call from someone identifying themselves as Lieutenant Camacho and requesting money. The red flag that alert the victim of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Boat engine fire on Millerton Lake burns several people; one airlifted to local hospital
FRIANT, Calif. — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat's engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
KMPH.com
Two women wanted for retail theft in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl's store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start putting...
Police investigating shooting in Porterville
Police are investigating a shooting in Porterville early Thursday morning.
Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kaisone Navongsa
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kaisone Navongsa. Kaisone Navongsa is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying a Concealed Firearm. 38-year-old Navongsa is 5' 8" tall, 120 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kaisone Navongsa is hiding,...
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash involving train near Dinuba, deputies say
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after their car crashed into a train near Dinuba.
Woman killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fresno County that left one woman dead.
Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
Suspect shot by officers after report of man with a gun in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is in the hospital after officers responding to a call about a man with a gun on Tuesday led to officers shooting at a suspect – putting him in the hospital, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say they first received a report about a man with a […]
KMPH.com
Abandoned church building burned to the ground following fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An abandoned church building is a total loss after a fire broke out in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the commercial fire near W. North and S. Walnut Avenues Friday afternoon. When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and...
59-year-old man stabbed in central Fresno in random attack
Fresno police are looking for a suspect who ran up behind a man heading home from work and stabbed him in the neck. Police say it was an unprovoked, random attack with no apparent motive.
Comments / 1