The Northeast Texas Trail will be getting a big boost from a federal investment, thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile path for walkers and bicyclists that runs from Farmersville through Paris to New Boston. The trail follows the route of a former rail corridor. Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that $25 million in federal funds will be awarded to two Texas trails. One is the Paseo Del Norte trail in El Paso County. The other is the Northeast Texas Trail. TxDOT says the money will be used to repair and build bridges, clear and upgrade trail surfaces, install trail amenities and improve safety features, among other purposes. TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation. The funding is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO