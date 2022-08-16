ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

KXII.com

Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For one hour, and one hour only, drivers from all over came out to Lone Star Valero off of South Highway 75 Friday afternoon to fill up their gas tank for $2.38. The national average per gallon the day before President Biden took office. Drivers came...
SHERMAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned

Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire

Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

Denison developers say Chick-Fil-A nearing completion, opening

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Developers have a better idea when that new Chick-Fil-A in Denison will open. If you’ve recently drive by the new location on West Morton Street, you may have noticed construction is complete. There’s also a sign that applications are being accepted inside from 8 a.m....
DENISON, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Love County’s annual boots and badges blood drive

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Love County’s first responders hosted their annual boots and badges blood drive on August 20. “The fire department is winning right now,” said Eastside Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Chief Joey Speer. Every year the county’s fire department and police department go head to head...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
ketr.org

Northeast Texas Trail to receive part of $25 million grant

The Northeast Texas Trail will be getting a big boost from a federal investment, thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile path for walkers and bicyclists that runs from Farmersville through Paris to New Boston. The trail follows the route of a former rail corridor. Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that $25 million in federal funds will be awarded to two Texas trails. One is the Paseo Del Norte trail in El Paso County. The other is the Northeast Texas Trail. TxDOT says the money will be used to repair and build bridges, clear and upgrade trail surfaces, install trail amenities and improve safety features, among other purposes. TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation. The funding is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.
GREENVILLE, TX
madillrecord.net

New coffee shop just 'Three Doors Down'

Greg Upchurch held a soft opening for the Greg’s Rocking Goat Coffee shop on August 14. The soft opening was invite only, but went well for the business and guests. The soft opening provided the eatery a controlled environment for the first day and allowed guests an inside look before the grand opening.
KINGSTON, OK
KXII.com

Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
CW33 NewsFix

Dogs available for adoption in Sherman

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
SHERMAN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flood watch in effect for Denton County

When it finally rains, it pours. After a prolonged dry spell, a flood watch is in effect Sunday for Denton County. The heaviest rain and highest flood risk is expected Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain amounts of 2 to 5 inches are the most likely total at any one location, but isolated totals of over 8 inches are expected somewhere in North Texas.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grades are in across the state of Texas, including Grayson County. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the last school year. The ratings are available on TEA’S website for parents to view. Just like the students, schools were given a letter grade...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Choctaw Nation to bid for broadband funds

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden last November is providing one billion dollars for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Rob Griffin, the tribal broadband coordinator for the Choctaw Nation, believes the funding will help create equal access for all. "We can build an...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Denison crash leaves one man dead. On the night of August 20, the Denison Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Texoma Parkway for a single-vehicle crash. Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later pronounced dead.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...

