Ashland, OH

ashlandsource.com

$250K in grants headed to Ashland, Wayne County meat processing plants

ASHLAND — Three meat processing plants in Ashland and Wayne counties will receive up to $250,000 in state grants for new equipment, training, and facilities, Gov. Mike DeWine has announced. "These grants help food processors invest in new machinery and technology that can deliver more food, less expensively,” Lt....
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
10TV

Roads open in Marion after storms, high water

MARION, Ohio — Several roads were closed in the city of Marion after heavy rain moved through the area Saturday afternoon. The fire department posted on Facebook crews are dealing with numerous reports of flooded roads and people trapped in cars. The Marion Fire Department said the following roads...
MARION, OH
ashlandsource.com

Highland stops Fredericktown in snug affair

Yes, Highland looked relaxed while edging Fredericktown, but no autographs please after its 17-14 victory at Highland High on August 19 in Ohio football action. Highland moved in front of Fredericktown 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
City
Ashland, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ontario claims gritty victory against Lexington

Ontario weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 21-17 victory against Lexington on August 18 in Ohio football action. Last season, Lexington and Ontario squared off with August 19, 2021 at Lexington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ONTARIO, OH
#Center Street
ashlandsource.com

Otsego survives taut tilt with Wynford

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Otsego chalked up in tripping Wynford 18-12 during this Ohio football game. Last season, Otsego and Wynford squared off with October 30, 2021 at Otsego High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
TONTOGANY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Utica records thin win against Centerburg

Utica walked the high-wire before edging Centerburg 26-19 on August 19 in Ohio football. Last season, Centerburg and Utica faced off on August 20, 2021 at Centerburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Bucyrus finds its way to knock off Mississinawa Valley

Bucyrus stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 48-20 win over Mississinawa Valley on August 19 in Ohio football action. Last season, Bucyrus and Mississinawa Valley faced off on August 20, 2021 at Mississinawa Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
whbc.com

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
ashlandsource.com

Fairbanks triggers avalanche over Cardington-Lincoln

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Fairbanks turned out the lights on Cardington-Lincoln 43-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19. Last season, Fairbanks and Cardington-Lincoln squared off with August 20, 2021 at Fairbanks High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CARDINGTON, OH

