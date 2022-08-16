Read full article on original website
$250K in grants headed to Ashland, Wayne County meat processing plants
ASHLAND — Three meat processing plants in Ashland and Wayne counties will receive up to $250,000 in state grants for new equipment, training, and facilities, Gov. Mike DeWine has announced. "These grants help food processors invest in new machinery and technology that can deliver more food, less expensively,” Lt....
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Roads open in Marion after storms, high water
MARION, Ohio — Several roads were closed in the city of Marion after heavy rain moved through the area Saturday afternoon. The fire department posted on Facebook crews are dealing with numerous reports of flooded roads and people trapped in cars. The Marion Fire Department said the following roads...
ashlandsource.com
Highland stops Fredericktown in snug affair
Yes, Highland looked relaxed while edging Fredericktown, but no autographs please after its 17-14 victory at Highland High on August 19 in Ohio football action. Highland moved in front of Fredericktown 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
Ontario claims gritty victory against Lexington
Ontario weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 21-17 victory against Lexington on August 18 in Ohio football action. Last season, Lexington and Ontario squared off with August 19, 2021 at Lexington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: McComb roars to big win over Galion
McComb rolled past Galion for a comfortable 54-28 victory during this Ohio football game. McComb jumped in front of Galion 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland land bank strives to be 'more solid organization' through policy, procedure updates
ASHLAND — The Ashland County land bank board gave the organization’s director the green light Friday to purchase a desktop computer that will be used to have a centralized location for digital files and records. The move is part of a sweeping effort to re-codifying the quasi-governmental entity’s...
ashlandsource.com
Danville passes stress test against Worthington Christian
Danville trucked Worthington Christian on the road to a 33-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Danville opened with a 19-17 advantage over Worthington Christian through the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
GALLERY: Crestview falls at Ontario in Saturday volleyball match
Ontario beat Crestview 3-1 in volleyball action Saturday at the O-Rena. The Warriors won 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ashlandsource.com
Otsego survives taut tilt with Wynford
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Otsego chalked up in tripping Wynford 18-12 during this Ohio football game. Last season, Otsego and Wynford squared off with October 30, 2021 at Otsego High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Utica records thin win against Centerburg
Utica walked the high-wire before edging Centerburg 26-19 on August 19 in Ohio football. Last season, Centerburg and Utica faced off on August 20, 2021 at Centerburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
GALLERY: Crestline Vs Buckeye Central
Crestline visited Buckeye Central Friday night at Buckeye Central Stadium in New Washington, OH. (Photos by Daniel Melograna/Source Photographer)
ashlandsource.com
East Knox wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Northridge
East Knox's fast beginning disarmed Northridge, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 26-13 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19. East Knox drew first blood by forging a 20-7 margin over Northridge after the first quarter.
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
ashlandsource.com
Bucyrus finds its way to knock off Mississinawa Valley
Bucyrus stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 48-20 win over Mississinawa Valley on August 19 in Ohio football action. Last season, Bucyrus and Mississinawa Valley faced off on August 20, 2021 at Mississinawa Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
whbc.com
Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
TimkenSteel worker dies from injuries after explosion in Stark County
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A TimkenSteel employee injured during an explosion has died from his injuries. The incident took place on July 26 at the TimkenSteel Faircrest plant in Stark County. Joseph Ferrall was one of three people hurt during the explosion and fire. In a statement released to 19...
whbc.com
Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
ashlandsource.com
Fairbanks triggers avalanche over Cardington-Lincoln
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Fairbanks turned out the lights on Cardington-Lincoln 43-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 19. Last season, Fairbanks and Cardington-Lincoln squared off with August 20, 2021 at Fairbanks High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
