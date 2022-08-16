ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

In-form Nick Kyrgios again skips Australia’s Davis Cup charge

The Guardian
 5 days ago
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has been in sparkling form in both singles and doubles but will miss the Davis Cup tie against Germany.

Nick Kyrgios has again opted out of the Davis Cup team with Alex de Minaur spearheading the Australian team in Hamburg, Germany next month.

Kyrgios has not played in the team event since 2019 and would have been a strong addition given his sparkling singles form plus grand slam-winning doubles combination with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Team captain Lleyton Hewitt has still included Kokkinakis as a singles option for the group stage, alongside Australia’s top-ranked player and world No 20 De Minaur.

Wimbledon men’s doubles champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell have been named while Alexei Popyrin and Jason Kubler will also travel to Germany in the six-man squad.

Australia are drawn in Pool C alongside Germany, France and Belgium and will compete at the Am Rothenbaum from 13 to 18 September.

De Minaur won both singles matches in Australia’s Davis Cup qualifier against Hungary in March and captured his sixth career ATP singles title in Atlanta in August.

Hewitt was disappointed not to have Kyrgios on board, with the world No 28 eager to get home after the US Open to spend time with his ill mother.

“It would have been great to have Nick [Kyrgios] in the team but unfortunately he was unavailable for this tie,” Hewitt said.

“We fought through a really tough qualifying match back in March against Hungary which has now given us this opportunity to build on and the boys understand what’s at stake. I look forward to Alex leading the team in Hamburg.”

Eliminated at the group stage last year, Australia are bidding for their 29th Davis Cup title and first since 2003.

NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms

Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump’s own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump’s coup failed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
