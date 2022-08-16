Read full article on original website
Related
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
BBC
Ukraine war: Drone attack targets Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea
Russian forces in Crimea have been targeted by a fresh drone strike. The Russian-appointed regional leader said a Ukrainian drone targeting Russia's Black Sea fleet in the city of Sevastopol was shot down on Saturday. It follows a string of attacks on Russian forces and installations in the annexed peninsula...
RELATED PEOPLE
Zelensky expects 'particularly cruel' Russian acts next week
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he expects “particularly cruel’” Russian attacks and acts next week.Mr Zelensky said that with Ukrainian Independence Day falling on Wednesday (24 August), that it is likely that Russia will attempt “to spread despair” on their national holiday.The Ukrainian president called on his people to remain strong and “never give into enemy pressure”.“One of the key tasks of the enemy is to humiliate us, Ukrainians”, Mr Zelensky added.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsZelenksy says Russia is using Zaporizhzhia plant as ‘nuclear blackmail’Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine war must end with liberation of Crimea
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
BBC
Ukraine's Crimean fightback having 'psychological impact' on Russia
Ukrainian strikes on Crimea are having major psychological and operational effects on Moscow's forces, Western officials have told journalists. Explosions at the Saki airbase on 9 August and other assaults have put more than half of the Black Sea fleet's naval jets out of action, they said. The fleet has...
BBC
Russian-speakers in Latvia told to pick sides in test of patriotism
"I grew up speaking Russian, I am Russian by blood, but I don't associate myself with Russia or the Russian world," says Anatoly Deryugin, a major in the Latvian army. Anatoly, 43, is one of more than one in three Latvians who speak Russian as their first language. They are now under pressure to prove their loyalty because of Russia's war in Ukraine.
BBC
Scots mechanic turned soldier hailed a war hero by Ukrainians
A Scot fighting Russia on the Ukrainian frontline has been hailed as a hero in his adopted country. Adam Ennis, 35, left his garage business to join the international legion, with just basic training he gained from a cadet scheme at school. Since March, he has seen action in at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
More drone attacks against Russia in Crimea - reports
We're now closing our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Thanks for joining us. Your writers today have been Catherine Evans, Nadeem Shad and Adam Durbin, and the page has been edited by Alex Therrien. What happened today?. We'll soon be bringing today's live coverage of the Ukraine war...
Dan Crenshaw says criticisms against FBI and DOJ are "fully warranted"
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) spoke with CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper on Sunday and described the criticisms against the FBI and DOJ following the August 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago as "fully warranted." Opening the conversation by listing off offenses of aggression that have taken place since the...
BBC
Ukraine war: Billowing smoke after strike in Sevastopol
More drone attacks against Russian targets have been reported in Crimea. The unconfirmed reports follow a string of attacks against Russian military sites and equipment in the annexed peninsula over the past week. Video appears to show smoke rising from the area in Sevastopol where Russia's Black Sea fleet is...
BBC
Afghanistan: Peace at a price in the Taliban’s heartlands
A year after the Taliban takeover, BBC correspondent Secunder Kermani visits the group's heartlands in southern Afghanistan to discover that peace comes at a price. In a dusty patch of land next to the Helmand river, along what used to be one of the frontlines of the war, two teenage boys are locked in an embrace, trying to wrestle each other to the ground. Sitting in a wide circle, spectators look on eagerly as the early evening light begins to dim.
Comments / 0