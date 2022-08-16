ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder police searching for witnesses to crash near Boulder Public Library

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7MmL_0hIV38JO00

The Boulder Police Department is searching for witnesses who may have seen a crash involving a pedestrian near the Boulder Public Library Monday morning.

Around 6:37 a.m., police say the driver of a white 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling eastbound in the 900 block of Canyon Boulevard when they struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk near the northeast corner of the Boulder Public Library.

The pedestrian — a 61-year-old woman — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Boulder police say she's currently in critical condition.

The driver — a 31-year-old man — remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to Boulder police. Investigators do not believe the driver was intoxicated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Boulder Police Traffic Unit at 303-441-3300 and reference case #22-07818.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

One teen dead, another wounded in Longmont drive-by shooting

Update: Police have arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Longmont. Longmont police and fire responded around 1:49 p.m. to the scene at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, near a basketball court, authorities announced. The 13-year-old died from injuries at the hospital. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and will likely recover, according to a news release. Police have found a person of interest, but did not provide more information. The city requests any witnesses or anyone who has surveillance footage of the area to call the city's public safety tip line at (303) 774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.
LONGMONT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Boulder, CO
Accidents
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora Police investigating overnight shooting

The Aurora Police Department is seeking information about a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The department tweeted about the incident shortly after 3 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was brought to a hospital by her friend. Sgt. Faith Goodrich confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that police do not have any...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Nissan Sentra
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Retired EPPD K9 Unit dog attacks woman

In early August, Estes Park Police Officers responded to the scene of a dog attack involving the retired EPPD K9 Unit dog, Diego. EPPD Interim Chief of Police Corey Pass released the following details of the attack:. “On 080322 at 9:28 p.m. EPPD officers were dispatched to a home in...
ESTES PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
CBS Denver

Helicopters seen pouring concrete for a new lift in Loveland

Ski season in Loveland isn't until mid- to late October, but helicopter crews are busy at work pouring concrete.A Black Hawk helicopter was seen pouring the concrete at the Lift 6 in Loveland on Friday.Dustin Scharfer shot video of the operation and sent it CBS News Colorado.Helicopters are often used to pour concrete in locations difficult to access by other vehicles or equipment. It typically takes a high level of piloting skills and can be dangerous for both air and ground crews.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley police search for bank robbery suspect

Greeley police are asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect who struck last weekend. The robbery happened at the First Bank near 10th Street and 43red Avenue on Aug. 13 before 11 a.m.Investigators said the man threatened the teller for money and then walked out. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy