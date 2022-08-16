Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Little movement in CHSAA softball polls
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its second softball poll of the season on Tuesday. Three Tri-Peaks League opponents continue to be ranked. Lamar remained in the third position, La Junta rose from seventh to sixth, and Rocky Ford remained at 10th. Eaton Remained the top-ranked...
Alamosa Valley Courier
CHSAA releases preseason boys soccer polls
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its preseason boys soccer polls on Tuesday. No Intermountain League teams are in the Class 3A Top 10. The only IML school to receive votes was Pagosa Springs. Alamosa opens its season on Aug. 26 by hosting Lamar. CLASS 3A.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Monte Vista 14th at Canon City Invite, Alamosa 24th
ALAMOSA – The Alamosa and Monte Vista high school boys golf teams competed at the Canon City Invitational Thursday at the Four Mile Ranch Golf Course. The Pirates finished 14th in a 28-team tournament with a score of 266. They were led by Kaden Mellott and Ryker Anderson who both tied for 36th with an 88. Liam Ellithorpe tied for 45th with a 90, and Riley Bounds tied for 50th with a 91.
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa’s new K-2 principal is focused on the future
ALAMOSA – It’s 5:00 and the end of a long day of meetings, individual conversations with teachers, training and planning for the new school year that will begin in just a few more days. But Cathy Pacheco Ogle, the new Alamosa Elementary School K-2 principal, is still on the job, smiling, fully engaged, and answering interview questions from the Valley Courier about how things are going two weeks into the new position.
Alamosa Valley Courier
City council briefed on pedestrian bridge project
ALAMOSA– “We’ve been looking at this project for at least fifteen years, and you finally got it done.” Those were the words of praise Alamosa City Councilor Charlie Griego had for Andy Rice, Director of Parks and Recreation, during Wednesday night’s city council meeting. Rice...
Daily Record
Colorado’s Largest High School Holds ‘Staff Meeting’
Over 500 employees converged to be together at Colorado State University-Pueblo for their annual “GOAL Forum,” for celebration, training and kickoff to the 2022-23 school year. First came a day for fun things — Pueblo style — tubing and kayaking the Arkansas, River Walk Boat Rides, a Pueblo West sunset watch gathering and tacos and tequilas at Los Lobos, to name a few. With well over 300 hotel rooms booked, it was time to get some rest and get down to business in this three-day event thanks to the combined hospitality of Colorado State University-Pueblo and the Pueblo Convention Center.
theprowersjournal.com
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
kiowacountypress.net
Mark Hillman’s Capitol Review - Today Colorado is a mess. Have voters had enough?
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today's problems are the predictable result of "progressive" policies adopted during the four-year reign...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Monte Vista chosen to be part of RERC program
MONTE VISTA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) to announce assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country, including Monte Vista, to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize main streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC) program.
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects
Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
Why are the Colorado skies hazy? And is that fire local?
Between rain clouds, it's likely that many Coloradans are noticing a bit of wildfire smoke in the air on Friday. This smoke isn't coming from a local wildfire, but from other states. According to the AirNow.gov fire map, smoke in Colorado appears to be traveling to the state from fires...
cpr.org
A group that helps with substance use across 21 western Colorado counties will shut down, citing a new state law
An organization that manages funding for substance-use services across Colorado’s Western Slope will shut down at the end of the year, but its leadership promised on Friday to work with state officials to ensure there will be no disruption for clients. The leaders of Durango-based West Slope Casa say...
8-legged ‘migration’ about to hit Colorado; how you can partake in this annual occurrence
When male Oklahoma brown tarantulas reach the age of seven they hit sexual maturity. Once the summer months wane and the heat subsides, these males exit their burrows in search of a female to mate with in what some experts call a walkabout, as opposed to migration.
Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rinse and repeat has quite literally been the pattern in July and August. Thankfully, those steady afternoon thunderstorms are paying off, with Southern Colorado's drought conditions improving tremendously. But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods just yet. Video shows how drought conditions have improved from May 2022 to The post Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in. appeared first on KRDO.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program
The Colorado State Forest Service announced yesterday that it is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program. $15 million dollars will be available. All kinds of groups are eligible to apply for the grants, including community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profits. CSFS said...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Jenna Ellis & Tina Peters Among CO Republicans Participating in Election Fraud Conspiracy Conference
Election deniers from across the country are gathering in Missouri this weekend to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy conference. Lindell says his Moment of Truth conference will offer new evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, and also premiere a new documentary, “Selection Code,” which tells indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ version of her actions during that election, for which she now faces multiple felony charges.
