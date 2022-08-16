ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier

Little movement in CHSAA softball polls

ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its second softball poll of the season on Tuesday. Three Tri-Peaks League opponents continue to be ranked. Lamar remained in the third position, La Junta rose from seventh to sixth, and Rocky Ford remained at 10th. Eaton Remained the top-ranked...
COLORADO STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

CHSAA releases preseason boys soccer polls

ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its preseason boys soccer polls on Tuesday. No Intermountain League teams are in the Class 3A Top 10. The only IML school to receive votes was Pagosa Springs. Alamosa opens its season on Aug. 26 by hosting Lamar. CLASS 3A.
COLORADO STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

Monte Vista 14th at Canon City Invite, Alamosa 24th

ALAMOSA – The Alamosa and Monte Vista high school boys golf teams competed at the Canon City Invitational Thursday at the Four Mile Ranch Golf Course. The Pirates finished 14th in a 28-team tournament with a score of 266. They were led by Kaden Mellott and Ryker Anderson who both tied for 36th with an 88. Liam Ellithorpe tied for 45th with a 90, and Riley Bounds tied for 50th with a 91.
MONTE VISTA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Loveland, CO
City
Montrose, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Sanford, CO
City
Strasburg, CO
City
Yuma, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
Alamosa, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Government
Alamosa, CO
Government
City
Alamosa, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Alamosa’s new K-2 principal is focused on the future

ALAMOSA – It’s 5:00 and the end of a long day of meetings, individual conversations with teachers, training and planning for the new school year that will begin in just a few more days. But Cathy Pacheco Ogle, the new Alamosa Elementary School K-2 principal, is still on the job, smiling, fully engaged, and answering interview questions from the Valley Courier about how things are going two weeks into the new position.
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

City council briefed on pedestrian bridge project

ALAMOSA– “We’ve been looking at this project for at least fifteen years, and you finally got it done.” Those were the words of praise Alamosa City Councilor Charlie Griego had for Andy Rice, Director of Parks and Recreation, during Wednesday night’s city council meeting. Rice...
ALAMOSA, CO
Daily Record

Colorado’s Largest High School Holds ‘Staff Meeting’

Over 500 employees converged to be together at Colorado State University-Pueblo for their annual “GOAL Forum,” for celebration, training and kickoff to the 2022-23 school year. First came a day for fun things — Pueblo style — tubing and kayaking the Arkansas, River Walk Boat Rides, a Pueblo West sunset watch gathering and tacos and tequilas at Los Lobos, to name a few. With well over 300 hotel rooms booked, it was time to get some rest and get down to business in this three-day event thanks to the combined hospitality of Colorado State University-Pueblo and the Pueblo Convention Center.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Alamosa Valley Courier

Monte Vista chosen to be part of RERC program

MONTE VISTA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) to announce assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country, including Monte Vista, to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize main streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC) program.
MONTE VISTA, CO
northfortynews

Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects

Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Sb21 116#American#Indians
KRDO News Channel 13

Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rinse and repeat has quite literally been the pattern in July and August. Thankfully, those steady afternoon thunderstorms are paying off, with Southern Colorado's drought conditions improving tremendously. But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods just yet. Video shows how drought conditions have improved from May 2022 to The post Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
94.3 The X

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program

The Colorado State Forest Service announced yesterday that it is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program. $15 million dollars will be available. All kinds of groups are eligible to apply for the grants, including community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profits. CSFS said...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Jenna Ellis & Tina Peters Among CO Republicans Participating in Election Fraud Conspiracy Conference

Election deniers from across the country are gathering in Missouri this weekend to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election fraud conspiracy conference. Lindell says his Moment of Truth conference will offer new evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, and also premiere a new documentary, “Selection Code,” which tells indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ version of her actions during that election, for which she now faces multiple felony charges.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy