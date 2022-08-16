ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

wclk.com

Black Girl In Love With Herself from Trey Anthony comes to Atlanta on August 25th

Trey Anthony, a best-selling author and playwright, is known as the Oprah Winfrey of Canada. She has shared her authentic self in her comedy and plays. These personal stories have touched women regardless of race, size, or economic status. After surviving these last few years in a Pandemic, Anthony brings fresh insight into our lives' setbacks, trauma, and drama. Her new book and tour are titled Black Girl in Love Herself - A Guide to Self-Love, Healing, and Creating the Life, You Truly Deserve. Her tour stops in Atlanta on August 25th at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, GA.
CBS 46

New film shares the stories of Black and brown students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new film is sharing the stories of Black and brown students who are on the frontlines of social change. Director and Executive Producer Stacey DeWitt joined Wake Up Atlanta to talk about the new film. Watch the interview above and click here for more information...
Emory Wheel

Republicans will cost Atlanta much more than Music Midtown

This year, the sweltering, stressful fall semester will not be remedied by two days of drinking overpriced beer and dancing to one-hit wonders in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. That’s right — Live Nation canceled Music Midtown. “It’s the gun nuts,” my friend said in a text that arrived...
CBS 46

Healthy Hip Hop: New app uses music to educate young learners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a new app using hip hop to connect with young minds. Healthy Hip Hop is combining hip-hop culture and educational content in a positive environment to get young children excited about learning. The platform teaches children how to work in a team, stay engaged...
CBS 46

25th annual Osun Festival begins Sept. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Manga African Dance will host the 25th annual Osun Dance Festival Sept. 9 through 11. Each day of the festival will be held at a different location. A seniors and students concert will be held at the West End Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. Sept. 9, followed by a forum at 6 p.m. The Emma Darnell Aviation Museum will hold a pair of drum classes beginning at noon Sept. 10 and a concert at 8 p.m. Sunday will close out the festival with a series of drum classes at the Little Five Points Community Center beginning at 10 a.m.
TheAtlantaVoice

Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career.  For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
atlantafi.com

Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them

Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
AccessAtlanta

7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend

Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
Atlanta Daily World

Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music

Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
