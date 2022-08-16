Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
wclk.com
Black Girl In Love With Herself from Trey Anthony comes to Atlanta on August 25th
Trey Anthony, a best-selling author and playwright, is known as the Oprah Winfrey of Canada. She has shared her authentic self in her comedy and plays. These personal stories have touched women regardless of race, size, or economic status. After surviving these last few years in a Pandemic, Anthony brings fresh insight into our lives' setbacks, trauma, and drama. Her new book and tour are titled Black Girl in Love Herself - A Guide to Self-Love, Healing, and Creating the Life, You Truly Deserve. Her tour stops in Atlanta on August 25th at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, GA.
nypressnews.com
Marvin Sapp attends Atlanta red carpet premiere of “Never Would Have Made It” biopic
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — Gospel legend Marvin Sapp was in Atlanta for a star-studded red carpet event Wednesday night at Regal Atlantic Station. He joined cast members for TV One’s world premiere movie screening of “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story.”
CBS 46
New film shares the stories of Black and brown students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new film is sharing the stories of Black and brown students who are on the frontlines of social change. Director and Executive Producer Stacey DeWitt joined Wake Up Atlanta to talk about the new film. Watch the interview above and click here for more information...
Emory Wheel
Republicans will cost Atlanta much more than Music Midtown
This year, the sweltering, stressful fall semester will not be remedied by two days of drinking overpriced beer and dancing to one-hit wonders in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. That’s right — Live Nation canceled Music Midtown. “It’s the gun nuts,” my friend said in a text that arrived...
CBS 46
Healthy Hip Hop: New app uses music to educate young learners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a new app using hip hop to connect with young minds. Healthy Hip Hop is combining hip-hop culture and educational content in a positive environment to get young children excited about learning. The platform teaches children how to work in a team, stay engaged...
CBS 46
Saving Ourselves Symposium highlights people of color in LGBTQ+ community
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It was an opportunity to uplift and shine a light on a segment of the LGBTQ2+ community that for far too long has been left behind. The Southern AIDS Coalition held its Saving Ourselves Symposium in Atlanta this weekend. People from all over the southeast attended.
THE LEGACY OF "SI'MAN BABY" LIVES ON
Listen in as Dr. Rashad Richey talks with the family of the great “SIMan” about the upcoming SiMan Stay Positive Foundation weekend. Also Dr. Richey will also making a contribution to their foundation.
CBS 46
25th annual Osun Festival begins Sept. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Manga African Dance will host the 25th annual Osun Dance Festival Sept. 9 through 11. Each day of the festival will be held at a different location. A seniors and students concert will be held at the West End Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. Sept. 9, followed by a forum at 6 p.m. The Emma Darnell Aviation Museum will hold a pair of drum classes beginning at noon Sept. 10 and a concert at 8 p.m. Sunday will close out the festival with a series of drum classes at the Little Five Points Community Center beginning at 10 a.m.
These Leading Women In Philanthropy Are Igniting Black Girl Dreams With Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium
The leading women at Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium are making Black girls’ dreams come true. For LaTosha Brown, the visionary founder of the Atlanta-based organization and co-founder of Black Voters Matter, all southern Black girls and women need the support to be creative and innovative. “My...
CBS 46
‘I don’t know if my baby is breathing’ | A mother continues search for daughter
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search for an Atlanta woman who has been reported missing since July 30 continues as her family has sent another desperate plea for the public’s help in locating the woman. It’s been incredibly difficult for the loved ones of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Several weeks...
I Spent 24 Hours In Atlanta & Here Are 6 Bucket List Things You Can’t Miss On A Day Trip
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Taking some time to travel alone holds a special place in my personal hierarchy of needs. A quick overnight trip to a major...
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
Member of renowned hip hop group, Atlanta brewery owner shot, kidnapped outside business
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects they say robbed a patron at a local brewery and then attacked a renowned rapper and co-owner of the brewery before kidnapping and shooting him. Atlanta officers said they were initially called to reports of a robbery...
saportareport.com
Historical marker to honor Lottie Watkins, pioneering business and political leader
The late Lottie Watkins, a Georgia state representative and pioneering African American real estate broker, will be honored with a City historical marker outside her namesake building in the West End. Approved by the Atlanta City Council on Aug. 15, the marker is expected to be installed early next year...
CBS 46
Surprise Squad honors police officer who kept young girl company
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS 46′s Surprise Squad is celebrating Woodstock Police Officer LeDarrion Poole, who kept a young girl company after she was in a car accident. The day left an impact on the young girl, who now wants to become a police officer.
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend
Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
WJCL
Police: Gangs may be to blame for break-in at Mariah Carey's Georgia home
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Georgia are investigating a break-in at the metro Atlanta home of pop star Mariah Carey. It happened in Sandy Springs. A Sandy Springs police sergeant indicated the incident may have been gang related. The sergeant said there have...
Atlanta Daily World
Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music
Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
