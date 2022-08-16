Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau church host Back-to-School Bash for community
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the past weeks, back-to-school bashes have been in full swing. Today Grace Church put on its big bash to help the community as well as anyone from surrounding school districts who needed back-to-school supplies. “It’s really heart to give back to the community...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State students bring more workers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) students returning to campus bring more workers to the Heartland. Mary Jane’s Manager Erica Kemp, said “You can hire people, you can train skill you can’t train personality, so I feel like we get a lot of students who have amazing personalities from SEMO for sure.”
KFVS12
Firefighters train on former bank building in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were taking advantage of an opportunity to get in some training over this weekend. They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau. Fire crews were able to train...
KFVS12
Field Crop Day provides learning for Wiregrass Farmers
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
KFVS12
Union County Fair kicks off with horse races, more events to follow this week
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - This week kicks off the 141st annual Union County Fair in Anna, Il. Locals watched horse harness racing on Saturday, followed by the racing show in the evening. More events will occur throughout this week, such as the queen pageant, concerts, rodeo and even the demolition...
KFVS12
Southeast hosting ‘Women in Beer’ keynote and panel discussion in September
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) will host a “Women in Beer” keynote and panel discussion on Thursday, September 22. SEMO says it will be from 5-7 p.m., in Glenn Auditorium of Dempster Hall. The panel discussion features four women who are heavily involved...
wfcnnews.com
Public encouraged to "shine bright" Friday in memory of Marion student
MARION - Members of the public and local schools are encouraged to wear bright colors this Friday in memory of a Marion student tragically killed in a bike accident last week. Oliver Patrick Lind, 9 years old, was a student at Washington Elementary School and was in Mr. Randolph’s 4th grade class. He was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike last Friday, and later passed away.
KFVS12
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to be held in Sikeston Friday
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Friday, August 19. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church on North Main Street, which is next to the hospital. No appointment is needed. Participants...
KFVS12
Leopold Knights of Columbus hosts State Horseshoe Tournament
LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - The 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament began on Saturday in Leopold. The St. Isidore Council welcomed over 3,000 people to their council grounds for the competition. “It’s kind of amazing to me that this many people will get this excited about horseshoes,” said...
KFVS12
Heartland organization looking for homeless solution
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local group called, “Street Level” organized a meeting with State Senator Holly Rehder and Cape Girardeau City Mayor Stacy Kinder. Member Bridget Jackson has a human approach to the topic. She said, “If the circumstances are right. Any one of us could end up in a homeless situation. Because that type of situation doesn’t care what your income is, what your color is, what your sexual orientation is, what religion you follow.”
KFVS12
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
KFVS12
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
KFVS12
18th Annual Cary Flanagan Memorial Softball Tournament
The 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament began on Saturday in Leopold.
KFVS12
Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash
KFVS12
Fate McAfee, live performances return for Clemens Fine Arts Center
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Live performances will be back in the Clemens Fine Arts Center (CFAC) for the 2022-2023 season. According to CFAC, the season’s Backstage Pass Series at West Kentucky Community and Technical College will feature Murray, Ky. native Fate McAfee. McAfee, a folk music rocker and local...
You Probably Shouldn’t Climb this 100 Foot Fire Tower in Missouri
I will admit that it's tempting and likely worth the climb, but you probably shouldn't adventure to the top of an old 100-foot fire lookout tower that I found in Missouri. The 100-foot fire lookout tower in question is located near Perryville, Missouri. I saw someone on the Missouri sub-Reddit that shared pictures of a sunrise from up there. Very nice I must admit.
KFVS12
Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman
mymoinfo.com
Search is Underway for Missing Madison County Man
(Madison County) A search is underway this Friday for a missing person. Here’s Kyle Rogers, he’s a dispatcher for Madison County 9-1-1. Rogers says there is a possibility Blair may have some type of medical condition.
KFVS12
Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope
