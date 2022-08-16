Read full article on original website
A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges
The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to two counts of of assault with a semiautomatic firearm at a Los Angeles court Wednesday. He remains free on bond.
Arrest made in Rolex robbery outside 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights; second suspect still at large
An arrest has been made in a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, but police say one suspect remains at large.Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery. He is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Authorities say Watts was arrested at a home in the 45000 block of Avenue in Lancaster after investigators served search warrants there and in Los Angeles early Friday morning. Investigators believe Watts and an accomplice robbed two people who were loading purchases into their car on July 9, a crime that was captured on cell phone video and widely seen on social media. Both suspects were armed, and took the man's Rolex, which was reportedly valued at $60,000.A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries in the attack, but did not go to the hospital.Authorities did not release a description of the second suspect.
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Black woman says IHOP manager told her to pay for food before serving
A Black woman is suing IHOP for civil rights violations, alleging she was told by a manager where she dined at the downtown Los Angeles location in April that she would have to pay her bill before her food was served.
Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in a Hollywood parking garage
A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after she was brutally beaten in an attack that was captured on cellphone video. The incident took place inside a parking garage near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. "It didn't have to escalate to that situation," said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke with CBSLA Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. "I don't understand how someone could be so cruel." Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to her face and body, said the attack in the parking garage happened in the early morning hours Friday. "I have stitches right here. It...
