Nebraska Football: Cameron Lenhardt’s commitment coming soon
While the Nebraska football team waits to see what happens when it comes to one of the Huskers’ top defensive line targets, there’s another one who could be pulling the trigger in Scott Frost’s favor quite soon. 4-star defensive end Cameron Lenhardt, arguably the absolute top target...
Nebraska football: Scott Frost names starting QB, makes everyone puke
Scott Frost named Casey Thompson his starting quarterback, yet the Nebraska football offensive line keeps throwing up on the reg for some strange reason. While Scott Frost has his new starting quarterback in Casey Thompson, his Nebraska football team cannot stop vomiting for the life of them. Although “Casey’s going...
Nebraska Cornhuskers: Nate Fisher’s redemption arc leads to Mets
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball players are having quite a run late this summer. First, there is the story of Cade Povich, who has been burning up the Baltimore Orioles‘ farm system. Now there’s the story of Nate Fisher. The lefty pitcher last threw a baseball for the Nebraska baseball...
