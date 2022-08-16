ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

WCAX

Police respond to a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark

Race winners and highlights from the Nation’s Site of Excitement. Scholarship assists Burlington families find child care. A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

At least one shot at waterfront skatepark

Burlington, VT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the waterfront skatepark around 9:55 pm on Friday night. At least one person who has been shot was able to get to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police say another person escaped the gunfire by jumping into...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Concerns about stray bullets as gunfire trend continues in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man is lucky to be alive after he was caught in the middle of an activescene on Saturday afternoon, that led to a stray bullet hitting his windshield. New North End resident Colin Burch was driving along Manhattan Drive when he got stuck in traffic, as Burlington Police responded to a mental health call.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont women arrested for holding man against his will

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Police arrested two women after being accused of holding a man against his will. Vermont State Police received a report on Wednesday night that Oscar Delgado, 38, of Burlington, was being held against his will in a vehicle. Troopers were able to locate...
WATERBURY, VT
informnny.com

Man arrested on physical abuse charges in Franklin County

MOIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on numerous charges following a domestic dispute in the North Country. According to New York State Police, on August 17 Troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the town of Moira. An investigation led by State Police revealed that 47-year-old...
MOIRA, NY
mynbc5.com

Police: Man arrested for assault, stealing firearm

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Colchester man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after he stole a firearm in Burlington. Police say that Michael Gbenusola, 39, texted a person that he was in trouble and hurt on Wednesday. When he arrived at the person’s home to be taken to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Man shot by Burlington police officer arrested after leaving hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man who was shot by a Burlington police officer on Saturday has been arrested following his release from the hospital. Vermont State Police said David Johnson, 20, of Burlington was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and immediately arrested. He appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday in Burlington where he plead not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment connected to the police-involved shooting, as well as not guilty to a previous domestic assault charge involving a family member.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Vigil held to remember murder victim and raise awareness about domestic violence

A candlelight vigil was held in Plattsburgh Thursday evening to honor a woman killed in mid-July and to raise awareness about domestic violence services in the region. On July 14th, 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich was found dead in her car in a parking lot in the town of Plattsburgh. An autopsy determined she died from multiple stab wounds and authorities ruled her death a homicide.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest. Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Burlington police use of force incident under review

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police use of force incident is under review in Burlington. The incident has some residents and city councilors questioning whether the city has made progress on police reforms. The incident occurred downtown late Saturday night. It was a busy weekend for Burlington Police who had...
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest

PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY

