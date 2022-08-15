Read full article on original website
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
ABC 4
Book launch set for fantasty tale, “Burning Mountain”
We loved meeting first-time author Dana Price today! After a thirteen year process, she is excited to announce the launch of her book, Burning Mountain. The first of a four part series, Dana tells us it began as a one page story for her children. A clean young adult fantasy...
Gephardt Daily
Smothers Brothers book October dates at Rose Wagner
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Smothers Brothers will be performing again after a 12 year hiatus, and they will play Salt Lake City Oct. 21-23. The legendary comedy duo had its own show, “The Smother’s Brothers Comedy Hour,” from 1967 to 1969, when CBS abruptly canceled the show due to its controversial, left-leaning material.
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
ksl.com
Open auditions for acclaimed faith-centered youth orchestra and choir coming to Salt Lake City
If you have young musicians at home, you have likely heard about the remarkable American Heritage School performing groups—even if the name is not familiar. The Lyceum Youth Orchestras and Heritage Youth Choirs at American Heritage School hit the top of the Billboard Charts on multiple albums, were featured on PBS with The Piano Guys, recorded for SONY Masterworks and BYU-TV with Lexi Walker, and have been viewed over 200 million times on YouTube.
ABC 4
Upscale thrifting for a good cause
We loved learning about the Assistance League of Salt Lake City during our Thrift and Deals themed show today! Past president Valerie Mercer and thrift shop manager LynnMarie Cooper joined us to share the details of this non profit volunteer organization who serves 35,000 people each year, supported through the thrift shop proceeds.
City Creek Center In Salt Lake City Has A Nice Food Court
It is spacious and surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Food Court at City Creek Center(Image is author's) City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City is a good place for eating as well as for shopping. There are a number of restaurants in the area along with a food court. The eating area at the food court is spacious with ample seating for people eating alone or in large groups.
ABC 4
Local creator’s market
Delilah Collings join us on GTU hour 2 to share all about the Creator’s Collective Pop-Up Market that’s happening this weekend in Utah. It is a family-friendly event that will be featuring small businesses, artists, makers, and curators. Collings is the owner of @shopdahliasapparel She sells embroidered clothing...
Welcome Home: Waldorf Astoria condo
PARK CITY, Utah — Immerse yourself in the luxurious mountain lifestyle of Park City with this world-famous Waldorf Astoria condo. Boasting views of the vast mountainous range, incredible golf course, […]
State park trees at community members’ ‘favorite place’ will be cut down
After delaying a project to build campsites near Midway, the plans are back on, and some very large, very popular trees are coming down. The announcement came during a public meeting with state officials and residents. Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said findings that 12 old, big black willow...
Father, son wait 3 days to be In-N-Out's first Logan customers
In-N-Out's Logan restaurant had their grand opening this morning at 8 a.m. with plenty of fanfare, namely a Salem father-and-son duo who set up camp since Monday.
Culver's food truck to deliver free custard, cheese curds
There are only two things better than cheese curds and frozen custard, and that's free cheese curds and free frozen custard.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
ksl.com
Chip Cookies looks to expand operations, receives Salt Lake City development loan
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city are hoping that their next business loan will have a sweet return. The Salt Lake City Council approved a business loan to Chip Cookies on Tuesday evening after listening to a request last week, which stated that the company is looking to expand operations and add about 200 new jobs.
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Lists Salt Lake Home For $3.5 Million
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles and his family are officially saying goodbye to Utah after listing their Salt Lake City home for an eye-popping $3.5 million. The Utah Jazz guard’s house, located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon, was built in 1986 and was listed on Tuesday.
domino
Move Over Salt Lake City, the New Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 Are All in This Region
Whether it’s 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don’t live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you’re considering a potential move, it’s helpful to start with Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren’t looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they’re flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City’s claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here’s a peek at the top five:
6 church buildings vandalized in Sandy, another broken into in Orem
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Six church buildings owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were vandalized overnight Monday. Last Thursday, a meeting house was vandalized, including a break-in at a church in Orem. In Sandy, the vandalism was on building exteriors in the form of graffiti. “It seems very targeted,” said Sgt. […]
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Park City, UT — 20 Top Places!
Adrenaline junkies chasing a high will enjoy visiting Park City for skiing and snowboarding vacations. Well, those thrilling activities are sure to work up your appetite so good food is a must when you’re here. It’s a good thing that’s what they serve around town. From country...
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
utahbusiness.com
New development in Old Town, Park City announced by Dentons
Park City — Dentons is representing King Development on its voluntary cleanup and zoning approvals for nine new homes on the Alice Claim, a historic mining property on nine acres at the top of Old Town, Park City, Utah below the Silver King Mine. After purchasing the brownfield property in 2005, King began conducting a voluntary cleanup in 2008 to remove contaminated soils and surface waters. Working through a decade-long zoning process, Park City approved the Alice Claim subdivision plat for nine single-family home lots. This past week, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (UDEQ) issued to King a certificate of completion for the cleanup that was recorded with the Summit County Recorder and which secures limited liability protection for King and future buyers and lenders. King plans to close its first lot sale in the next few weeks.
ABC 4
Where you can follow one more ‘Blue Clue’ in Salt Lake City
(The Daily Dish) Dan Farr is here to talk about the upcoming FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention that is only 35 days away! Did you know that this event is the largest comic convention and also the most attended convention in the State of Utah?. Lucky for viewers we...
