Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Book launch set for fantasty tale, “Burning Mountain”

We loved meeting first-time author Dana Price today! After a thirteen year process, she is excited to announce the launch of her book, Burning Mountain. The first of a four part series, Dana tells us it began as a one page story for her children. A clean young adult fantasy...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Smothers Brothers book October dates at Rose Wagner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Smothers Brothers will be performing again after a 12 year hiatus, and they will play Salt Lake City Oct. 21-23. The legendary comedy duo had its own show, “The Smother’s Brothers Comedy Hour,” from 1967 to 1969, when CBS abruptly canceled the show due to its controversial, left-leaning material.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Open auditions for acclaimed faith-centered youth orchestra and choir coming to Salt Lake City

If you have young musicians at home, you have likely heard about the remarkable American Heritage School performing groups—even if the name is not familiar. The Lyceum Youth Orchestras and Heritage Youth Choirs at American Heritage School hit the top of the Billboard Charts on multiple albums, were featured on PBS with The Piano Guys, recorded for SONY Masterworks and BYU-TV with Lexi Walker, and have been viewed over 200 million times on YouTube.
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC 4

Upscale thrifting for a good cause

We loved learning about the Assistance League of Salt Lake City during our Thrift and Deals themed show today! Past president Valerie Mercer and thrift shop manager LynnMarie Cooper joined us to share the details of this non profit volunteer organization who serves 35,000 people each year, supported through the thrift shop proceeds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

City Creek Center In Salt Lake City Has A Nice Food Court

It is spacious and surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Food Court at City Creek Center(Image is author's) City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City is a good place for eating as well as for shopping. There are a number of restaurants in the area along with a food court. The eating area at the food court is spacious with ample seating for people eating alone or in large groups.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Local creator’s market

Delilah Collings join us on GTU hour 2 to share all about the Creator’s Collective Pop-Up Market that’s happening this weekend in Utah. It is a family-friendly event that will be featuring small businesses, artists, makers, and curators. Collings is the owner of @shopdahliasapparel She sells embroidered clothing...
LINDON, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Waldorf Astoria condo

PARK CITY, Utah — Immerse yourself in the luxurious mountain lifestyle of Park City with this world-famous Waldorf Astoria condo. Boasting views of the vast mountainous range, incredible golf course, […]
PARK CITY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Lists Salt Lake Home For $3.5 Million

SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles and his family are officially saying goodbye to Utah after listing their Salt Lake City home for an eye-popping $3.5 million. The Utah Jazz guard’s house, located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon, was built in 1986 and was listed on Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
domino

Move Over Salt Lake City, the New Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 Are All in This Region

Whether it’s 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don’t live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you’re considering a potential move, it’s helpful to start with Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren’t looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they’re flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City’s claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here’s a peek at the top five:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

6 church buildings vandalized in Sandy, another broken into in Orem

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Six church buildings owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were vandalized overnight Monday. Last Thursday, a meeting house was vandalized, including a break-in at a church in Orem. In Sandy, the vandalism was on building exteriors in the form of graffiti. “It seems very targeted,” said Sgt. […]
SANDY, UT
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Park City, UT — 20 Top Places!

Adrenaline junkies chasing a high will enjoy visiting Park City for skiing and snowboarding vacations. Well, those thrilling activities are sure to work up your appetite so good food is a must when you’re here. It’s a good thing that’s what they serve around town. From country...
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

New development in Old Town, Park City announced by Dentons

Park City — Dentons is representing King Development on its voluntary cleanup and zoning approvals for nine new homes on the Alice Claim, a historic mining property on nine acres at the top of Old Town, Park City, Utah below the Silver King Mine. After purchasing the brownfield property in 2005, King began conducting a voluntary cleanup in 2008 to remove contaminated soils and surface waters. Working through a decade-long zoning process, Park City approved the Alice Claim subdivision plat for nine single-family home lots. This past week, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (UDEQ) issued to King a certificate of completion for the cleanup that was recorded with the Summit County Recorder and which secures limited liability protection for King and future buyers and lenders. King plans to close its first lot sale in the next few weeks.
PARK CITY, UT

