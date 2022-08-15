Read full article on original website
wdkx.com
National Park Ranger Retires At 100 Years Old
If you loved your job at what age would you retire?. Would you wait to retire until you are 100 years old if you had your dream job?. Well that is what Ranger Betty did she recently retired at 100 years of age from her position as a National Park Ranger in Richmond, California. She is the oldest national park ranger in the country.
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Twin Oaks in San Ramon, Calif.
SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of the sales center at its Twin Oaks master-planned community in San Ramon, Calif. Twin Oaks by Toll Brothers features luxurious single-family homes and townhomes in tranquil Contra Costa County. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 2000 Mateo Miller Circle in San Ramon, and construction is underway on the model homes.
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
SF Bay Area firefighter loses 3 children in Tesla crash
A San Jose firefighter lost all three of his children in the Tesla crash on Sunday in Hollister that also claimed the life of the children's mother, according to a post on GoFundMe.
Swastika flag across from El Sobrante Christian school is back up
(KRON) — An upside down American flag emblazoned with a swastika that was displayed on the balcony of an El Sobrante home across from a middle school earlier this year is back up. A photo taken recently shows the flag hanging from a second-floor balcony of the otherwise nondescript suburban home. The home is located […]
kion546.com
Stolen 51 foot yacht found damaged and rummaged through in Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht. It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins’ yacht backing out but didn’t see Tom operating.
1 Person Dead In A Fatal Crash In Concord (Concord, CA)
According to the Concord Police, a fatal crash occurred on Monument Boulevard Wednesday evening in Concord. The officials stated that one man died in the three-vehicle crash. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KTVU FOX 2
Famous South African guitarist allegedly racially profiled at a Napa restaurant
ST. HELENA, Calif. - A well-known South African guitarist claimed that he was racially profiled by a restaurant manager in Napa Valley. Musician Jonathan Butler said a manager followed him out to his car after he paid for his dinner at Goose and Gander in St. Helena. The manager confronted...
Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes left bloodied by Marin Highlands coyote attack
SAN FRANCISCO -- Well known Bay Area ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes says he's recovering from a coyote attack while he was running in the Marin Highlands.Karnazes posted a video of his injuries on his Instagram account and told the San Francisco Chronicle the attack took place early Friday as he was 40 miles into a run and nearing the west parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge.He had just opened a granola bar when he heard the ominous sounds of prancing behind him.The large animal leaped on him and Karnazes was able to fend it off with a jogging pole. But not before his face was bloodied."I just had something rather terrifying happen," he said in the Instagram video. "I'm out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. It was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I'm running with poles so I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal." Park Service spokesperson Charlie Strickfaden told the Chronicle it was highly unusual for a coyote to attack a human.
South LA grad earns $3.5M in scholarships, accepted to 39 universities, heading to Berkeley
OUTSTANDING! Jaden Hunter graduated at the top of his class with a 4.7 GPA and was named co-valedictorian. He got into 39 universities and received $3.5 million in scholarships. He's headed to Berkeley but says his ultimate goal is to empower, elevate and give back to his hometown of South L.A.
pioneerpublishers.com
Eli Vu graduated from Clayton Valley Charter this spring 2 weeks after he collected his first college diploma
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 2, 2022) — There were 541 seniors in the Clayton Valley Charter Class of 2022 who crossed the stage at the Concord Pavilion June 2 to get their high school diploma. Eli Vu of Concord was probably the one grad who could say that the ceremony was “old hat” after what he had experienced two weeks earlier.
What’s behind the increase in missing girls?
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing. If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
Mountain lion sighted near North Bay elementary school
ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.” The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club […]
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
vallejosun.com
DA delays release of video of Solano sheriff’s killing of Jason Thompson
FAIRFIELD – The Solano County District Attorney’s Office has delayed the release of video of the fatal shooting of Jason Thompson by Solano sheriff’s deputies in June, taking advantage of a narrow exception in California law that allows investigators to withhold videos of police shootings. Sheriff’s deputies...
The Only Way For Some People To Stay in San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
Comments / 0