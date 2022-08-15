ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CA

National Park Ranger Retires At 100 Years Old

If you loved your job at what age would you retire?. Would you wait to retire until you are 100 years old if you had your dream job?. Well that is what Ranger Betty did she recently retired at 100 years of age from her position as a National Park Ranger in Richmond, California. She is the oldest national park ranger in the country.
RICHMOND, CA
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Twin Oaks in San Ramon, Calif.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of the sales center at its Twin Oaks master-planned community in San Ramon, Calif. Twin Oaks by Toll Brothers features luxurious single-family homes and townhomes in tranquil Contra Costa County. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 2000 Mateo Miller Circle in San Ramon, and construction is underway on the model homes.
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lafayette, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire captain loses three of his children in crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 loss his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes left bloodied by Marin Highlands coyote attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Well known Bay Area ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes says he's recovering from a coyote attack while he was running in the Marin Highlands.Karnazes posted a video of his injuries on his Instagram account and told the San Francisco Chronicle the attack took place early Friday as he was 40 miles into a run and nearing the west parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge.He had just opened a granola bar when he heard the ominous sounds of prancing behind him.The large animal leaped on him and Karnazes was able to fend it off with a jogging pole. But not before his face was bloodied."I just had something rather terrifying happen," he said in the Instagram video. "I'm out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. It was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I'm running with poles so I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal." Park Service spokesperson Charlie Strickfaden told the Chronicle it was highly unusual for a coyote to attack a human.   
pioneerpublishers.com

Eli Vu graduated from Clayton Valley Charter this spring 2 weeks after he collected his first college diploma

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 2, 2022) — There were 541 seniors in the Clayton Valley Charter Class of 2022 who crossed the stage at the Concord Pavilion June 2 to get their high school diploma. Eli Vu of Concord was probably the one grad who could say that the ceremony was “old hat” after what he had experienced two weeks earlier.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain lion sighted near North Bay elementary school

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.” The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club […]
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
EL CERRITO, CA

