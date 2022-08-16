Read full article on original website
Yorktown, NY Will Transform into the ‘Forbidden Forest’ This October
Harry Potter fans are heading to the Hudson Valley forest this fall. Franklin D. Roosevelt Park in Yorktown, New York will transform into an iconic forest on October 22nd, 2022, when the Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience takes over. The outdoor, nighttime tour will bring fans on a whimsical journey, with wands in hand, through some of the most memorable scenes from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast series.
Hudson Valley Residents Will be Able to Taste Their Favorite Dive Bar
If you go to drink, then you've probably run across a few dive bars. Ever imagine what one would actually taste like? Maybe cigarettes, stale beer, or scattered potato chips? Maybe it would just taste like utter failure? But dive bars can be a lot of fun and bring back some good memories.
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York
Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
New Paltz, New York Trail Perfect for Falcon Release
Just outside of the Village of New Paltz, New York there is an amazing trail that has grown in popularity over the past few years. The River to Ridge Trail also known as the R2R offers users a chance to take in magnificent Hudson Valley vistas while enjoying a well-groomed trail designed for both the beginner and experienced trail goer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York
One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
50 Mile Relay Fundraiser Returns To New Paltz New York
Outdoor endurance enthusiasts got good news today from the Mohonk Preserve. The Save the Date and registration have gone out for the 2023 Rock The Ridge 50 Mile Relay. The Mohonk Preserve took to social media today to let people know that Rock The Ridge is ready for 2023. The date for this 50-mile relay which can span up to 18 hours is May 6th, 2023. The Mohonk Preserve took to its Facebook page to make the announcement and to get people excited for the 10th running of the course.
Popular Poughkeepsie Brewery Celebrating Anniversary This Weekend
King's Court Brewing Company will celebrate its anniversary with a big event on Saturday, Aug. 20. King's Court Brewing Company opened its doors at 40 Cannon St. in the old King's Court Hotel in the city of Poughkeepsie back in 2018, becoming Poughkeepsie's newest craft brewery. Starting with only 4 beers on tap and a lot of ambition, the brewery made it through a Global Pandemic and has thrived.
Jaguars in the Hudson Valley! Jagwar Twin Performs at WRRV Sessions
It was another party at Newburgh Brewing Company this week when Jagwar Twin stopped by for WRRV Sessions. The best live (and free!) alternative concert series in the Hudson Valley continued with one of most unique new artists to hit the scene in recent memory. Jagwar Twin at WRRV Sessions.
‘I Got Chills, They’re Multiplying” – Nostalgia At The Drive-In This Weekend in Hyde Park
If there's one thing we are especially good at here in the Hudson Valley, is reminiscing about all of the amazing memories we had growing up in this area. A few months back we took a serious trip down memory lane, digging up the good ol' days of Hudson Valley birthday party locations, many of which don't exist anymore. Back in February, we took our best shot at a top 9 list of Hudson Valley hotspots that aren't around anymore (and what they currently are).
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media today...
Spooky List of Halloween Events in Hudson Valley, New York
Much like people who wait all year for Christmas, those of us who crave the cool crisp night of Fall in the Hudson Valley look forward to being able to celebrate all things Halloween. Nowadays it is not just one night of Trick or Treating. Halloween has become more than just a date on the calendar it has become a whole season.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley
Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
5 Places to Grab a Great Cup of Coffee in Dutchess County
There is nothing like a great cup of coffee. There’s something soothing about sipping hot, fresh coffee. Even if you’re in the middle of something you’d rather not be doing, having a few sips of coffee gives you a little break. And if you’ve got more time, a relaxing cup of coffee with a good book or a good friend can’t be beat.
Photos: Upstate New York Hotel That Inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ Destroyed
A hotel in the Catskills that helped inspire the hit movie "Dirty Dancing" was destroyed in a fire. A three-and-a-half-story building on the old Grossinger's Hotel property in the Catskills had to be demolished after a fire. The resort was the inspiration for the hit 1980s film Dirty Dancing. Catskills...
Popular Actor and Comedian Spotted at Peekskill Coffee Shop
The Hudson Valley is just filled with celebrities. It seems like every other story you hear is about a celebrity being spotted in the Hudson Valley. Whether they're filming a movie, spending time with family, or just relaxing, it's very cool to know that they are here. I'm always hoping to be that lucky person and run into someone famous in the Hudson Valley.
Pets Alive Offering 2 Fun-Filled Opportunities to Help Local Animals in the Hudson Valley
The ideal day would include spending time with animals, sipping on a cocktail and hanging out with others. All of this is possible here in the Hudson Valley with two upcoming events. Pets Alive will be hosting events in the Hudson Valley for everyone. This no-kill animal rescue takes pride...
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
Don’t Believe the Rumors! Beloved HV Deli is NOT Closing
Finally some good news when it comes to the closings of local Hudson Valley businesses. Dutchess county residents can breathe a sigh of relief that this community favorite isn't going anywhere, despite what you may have heard. Businesses Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY. Local businesses have been struggling lately,...
