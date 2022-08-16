ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY Will Transform into the ‘Forbidden Forest’ This October

Harry Potter fans are heading to the Hudson Valley forest this fall. Franklin D. Roosevelt Park in Yorktown, New York will transform into an iconic forest on October 22nd, 2022, when the Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience takes over. The outdoor, nighttime tour will bring fans on a whimsical journey, with wands in hand, through some of the most memorable scenes from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast series.
YORKTOWN, NY
Million Dollar River View Homes In Hudson Valley New York

Have you ever thought about where you might live if money was no object? Would you move out of New York or would maybe just a nice house on the river work for you?. I was recently thinking about where I would live if money was not a concern. I think I would want to have multiple houses in multiple climates. I would want something like Yellowstone in Montana and I would have to have a beach house probably on Nantucket but I would also want to live here in the Hudon Valley too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Paltz, New York Trail Perfect for Falcon Release

Just outside of the Village of New Paltz, New York there is an amazing trail that has grown in popularity over the past few years. The River to Ridge Trail also known as the R2R offers users a chance to take in magnificent Hudson Valley vistas while enjoying a well-groomed trail designed for both the beginner and experienced trail goer.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times

The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York

One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
RHINEBECK, NY
50 Mile Relay Fundraiser Returns To New Paltz New York

Outdoor endurance enthusiasts got good news today from the Mohonk Preserve. The Save the Date and registration have gone out for the 2023 Rock The Ridge 50 Mile Relay. The Mohonk Preserve took to social media today to let people know that Rock The Ridge is ready for 2023. The date for this 50-mile relay which can span up to 18 hours is May 6th, 2023. The Mohonk Preserve took to its Facebook page to make the announcement and to get people excited for the 10th running of the course.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Popular Poughkeepsie Brewery Celebrating Anniversary This Weekend

King's Court Brewing Company will celebrate its anniversary with a big event on Saturday, Aug. 20. King's Court Brewing Company opened its doors at 40 Cannon St. in the old King's Court Hotel in the city of Poughkeepsie back in 2018, becoming Poughkeepsie's newest craft brewery. Starting with only 4 beers on tap and a lot of ambition, the brewery made it through a Global Pandemic and has thrived.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
‘I Got Chills, They’re Multiplying” – Nostalgia At The Drive-In This Weekend in Hyde Park

If there's one thing we are especially good at here in the Hudson Valley, is reminiscing about all of the amazing memories we had growing up in this area. A few months back we took a serious trip down memory lane, digging up the good ol' days of Hudson Valley birthday party locations, many of which don't exist anymore. Back in February, we took our best shot at a top 9 list of Hudson Valley hotspots that aren't around anymore (and what they currently are).
HYDE PARK, NY
Spooky List of Halloween Events in Hudson Valley, New York

Much like people who wait all year for Christmas, those of us who crave the cool crisp night of Fall in the Hudson Valley look forward to being able to celebrate all things Halloween. Nowadays it is not just one night of Trick or Treating. Halloween has become more than just a date on the calendar it has become a whole season.
HUDSON, NY
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Top 5 Places to Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley

Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley. I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Popular Actor and Comedian Spotted at Peekskill Coffee Shop

The Hudson Valley is just filled with celebrities. It seems like every other story you hear is about a celebrity being spotted in the Hudson Valley. Whether they're filming a movie, spending time with family, or just relaxing, it's very cool to know that they are here. I'm always hoping to be that lucky person and run into someone famous in the Hudson Valley.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
