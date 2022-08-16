Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
OTR residents voicing their concerns about the barricades on Main Street
CINCINNATI — It's been nearly two weeks since multiple people were shot on Main Street in Over-the-Rhine during a busy night out. Now, many residents and community members are speaking out about new restrictions the city and police have put in place to keep the area safer. The sidewalk...
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
WLWT 5
Another post office master key stolen in Greater Cincinnati, leaving residents on edge
COVINGTON, Ky. — Another mailbox key theft has happened in Greater Cincinnati, this time in Covington. Neighbors in that area are now on edge. "I was a little alarmed, because why would somebody want to get in someone's mailbox?" Covington resident Beatrice Hamlin said. That's just one of the...
wvxu.org
Purple People Bridge permanent fix underway
Permanent repairs to the Purple People Bridge started earlier this week, and they should be done soon. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a chunk of sandstone fell from the number one pier in May, 2021, and kept the bridge completely to partially closed until November. “It should be done...
WLWT 5
Delays expected due to a blocked lane on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 is seeing delays after a disabled vehicle blocks the left lane near the Brent Spence Bridge, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The vehicle was reported as disabled by the police at 5:50 p.m.
WLWT 5
TANK's Southbank Shuttle Trolley returns after more than a 2-year hiatus
COVINGTON, Ky. — Starting Saturday, TANK's Southbank Shuttle Trolley is back. The trolley buses will once again be "clang-clanging" their way through the riverfront cities of Covington, Newport and downtown Cincinnati. In March 2020, COVID-19 forced the temporary halt of service, with operator resources being a primary challenge, even...
WLWT 5
Electric vehicles can park for free at Cincinnati-owned meters, kiosks
CINCINNATI — If you drive an electric vehicle, you can park for free at meters and kiosks under a Cincinnati permit program. According to the city's website, drivers can apply and email their application. Then, they will schedule an electric vehicle inspection to receive the permit. The permit allows...
Why city leaders want to plant hundreds of trees in the hottest neighborhoods
Some city leaders want to plant hundreds of new trees at schools, recreation centers and public housing projects in Cincinnati’s hottest, and often poorest, neighborhoods this fall.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools officials working to iron out start of year busing issues
CINCINNATI — Direct and to the point, Superintendent Iranetta Wright wants families in the Cincinnati Public School District to know she won't be happy until any and all bus stop glitches are resolved. "If all of our students are not getting to school on time, if all of our...
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
spectrumnews1.com
Citing 'overwhelming' community feedback, Cincinnati suspends long-planned MLK memorial to evaluate 'new approaches' to honor civil rights icon
CINCINNATI — Less than a month after announcing final details of a long-discussed memorial to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the City of Cincinnati has suspended the project while city leaders evaluate alternative approaches for celebrating the legacy of the civil rights icon. What You Need To Know.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Lane closures take effect along State Route 48 for two-week construction project in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Lanes along a state route in Lebanon will close for a multi-phase bridge rehabilitation project beginning Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The left lanes along north and southbound State Route 48 beneath the East Turtlecreek-Union Road...
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
Lima News
Logan makes few bites on Ohio River count
Bob Logan made patience pay off last Saturday as he won the third Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament of his career. The Waynesfield angler made everyone of his bites count as he caught four bass that weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces to win the boater category of the Buckeye Division on the Ohio River out of Tanner’s Creek in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother shares frustrations with judicial system after 'Kia boys' steal and total her car
CINCINNATI — When you get out of your car, you lock it. You may even double-check just to make sure. But the next morning you walk outside and all you see is glass. That same story has now happened to more than four dozen people in the tri-state area who own a Hyundai and Kia.
Richmond police officer critically injured was supposed to get married Friday, chief says
RICHMOND, Indiana — Friday, August 19th was supposed to be a joyful day for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, but instead she remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital nearly two weeks after she was shot in the line of duty. In an exclusive one-on-one interview, News Center...
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
linknky.com
Zone change needed for 208-acre industrial site rejected
BURLINGTON – A zoning change needed for a 208-acre industrial park off Chambers Road was rejected during a Boone County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting Wednesday, marking a victory for residents who fought against it. NorthPoint Development, a liaison company that builds industrial sites for companies like Amazon, FedEx...
