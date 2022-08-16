ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

WLWT 5

Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key

COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Purple People Bridge permanent fix underway

Permanent repairs to the Purple People Bridge started earlier this week, and they should be done soon. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a chunk of sandstone fell from the number one pier in May, 2021, and kept the bridge completely to partially closed until November. “It should be done...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Delays expected due to a blocked lane on I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 is seeing delays after a disabled vehicle blocks the left lane near the Brent Spence Bridge, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The vehicle was reported as disabled by the police at 5:50 p.m.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

TANK's Southbank Shuttle Trolley returns after more than a 2-year hiatus

COVINGTON, Ky. — Starting Saturday, TANK's Southbank Shuttle Trolley is back. The trolley buses will once again be "clang-clanging" their way through the riverfront cities of Covington, Newport and downtown Cincinnati. In March 2020, COVID-19 forced the temporary halt of service, with operator resources being a primary challenge, even...
COVINGTON, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag

Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
RICHMOND, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Citing 'overwhelming' community feedback, Cincinnati suspends long-planned MLK memorial to evaluate 'new approaches' to honor civil rights icon

CINCINNATI — Less than a month after announcing final details of a long-discussed memorial to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the City of Cincinnati has suspended the project while city leaders evaluate alternative approaches for celebrating the legacy of the civil rights icon. What You Need To Know.
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Logan makes few bites on Ohio River count

Bob Logan made patience pay off last Saturday as he won the third Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament of his career. The Waynesfield angler made everyone of his bites count as he caught four bass that weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces to win the boater category of the Buckeye Division on the Ohio River out of Tanner’s Creek in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
WAYNESFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Zone change needed for 208-acre industrial site rejected

BURLINGTON – A zoning change needed for a 208-acre industrial park off Chambers Road was rejected during a Boone County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting Wednesday, marking a victory for residents who fought against it. NorthPoint Development, a liaison company that builds industrial sites for companies like Amazon, FedEx...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

