ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fresno Bee

Tulare County Sheriff issues evacuation warning after wildfire erupts near Springville

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation warnings for residents along Wishon Drive north of Highway 190 due to the SQF-Wishon Fire.

According to the Tulare County Fire Department, as 6:30 p.m. Monday the blaze had burned more than 270 acres and was 0% contained.

The community of Doyle Springs was also part of the warning area.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm noted that residents should be prepared to leave, but the warning was not a mandatory evacuation order. The warning means there is a potential threat to life and as well as property.

She said those who require additional time to evacuate, or those who have pets and livestock, should leave.

Authorities have implemented road closures at Eastbound Highway 190 at Balch Park Road. All power has been lost above Camp Nelson from Rio Vista to Ponderosa.

Power outages were also reported above Camp Nelson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQuqH_0hIUzL6E00
Residents with pets or livestock in the path of the SQF-Wishon Fire on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 were advised to leave the area. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

Comments / 1

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crashing car into train: CHP

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( )- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a stationary train early Saturday morning. Officers with the Visalia-area CHP say they began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 2 a.m. of a collision in a rural area just outside of the city of Dinuba.
DINUBA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springville#Wildfire#Wishon Drive
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warning issued in Tulare County wildfire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning has been issued in response to a wildfire northeast of Porterville by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, the Wishon Fire is estimated to have burned 290 acres and no containment has been reported. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, all points along […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Local residents without water after well ran dry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found dead in Hart Park Lake identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead Tuesday in Hart Park Lake has been identified. David Gregory Workman, 54, of Bakersfield was found floating in the lake around noon, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population […]
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Body recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park after search and rescue responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The body appears to be of a man in his 40s, according to Kern County […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
8K+
Followers
286
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy