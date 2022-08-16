Tulare County Sheriff issues evacuation warning after wildfire erupts near Springville

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation warnings for residents along Wishon Drive north of Highway 190 due to the SQF-Wishon Fire.

According to the Tulare County Fire Department, as 6:30 p.m. Monday the blaze had burned more than 270 acres and was 0% contained.

The community of Doyle Springs was also part of the warning area.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm noted that residents should be prepared to leave, but the warning was not a mandatory evacuation order. The warning means there is a potential threat to life and as well as property.

She said those who require additional time to evacuate, or those who have pets and livestock, should leave.

Authorities have implemented road closures at Eastbound Highway 190 at Balch Park Road. All power has been lost above Camp Nelson from Rio Vista to Ponderosa.

Power outages were also reported above Camp Nelson.