ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia’s Rocket-Toting Robot Dog Is Chinese, For Sale On Alibaba

By The War Zone staff
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBsSX_0hIUytdN00 A robot dog armed with an RPG-26 anti-tank rocket launcher at the Army 2022 exhibition in Russia. RIA Novosti capture

A ‘robot dog’ armed with an anti-tank rocket launcher installed on its back was shown off today at Russia’s “Army 2022” arms expo. While this was intended to show off Russia’s state of technology among its peers, the strangely shrouded robotic dog appears to be a Chinese type that is available for purchase for a few grand on Alibaba’s Aliexpress.com – a similar example of which emerged recently online armed with a submachine gun .

Organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense and opened with an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the expo runs from August 15 to 22 at the Patriot Park in Kubinka, just outside of Moscow. It’s worth bearing in mind that Russia and Russian companies have a history of unveiling unsubstantiated weapons at the annual exhibition, including giant mecha-like robots, which readers can learn more about here .

A full demonstration of the ‘robot dog,’ also referred to by the designation M-81, can be seen below.

Originally posted to the Telegram social media platform, footage of the dog captured on August 15 has begun to circulate on Twitter. In the demonstration, we see the ‘robot dog’ walking backward and forward, as well as ‘sitting,’ before moving toward exhibition attendees.

While the dog is able to support the weight of an RPG-26 anti-tank rocket launcher and what looks at first glance to be an optical aiming device, but that may just be small arms scope of some kind. It’s less clear whether the dog can handle the shock of firing the weapon or if it is even capable of aiming it remotely. As can be seen in the video below, the RPG-26 has a relatively mild recoil for a weapon of this type.

The dog’s frame is concealed by a black fabric coverall. While this may seem like an odd attempt at a tactical appearance, it is much more likely that is necessary to conceal the origin of the robot. Based on the location and shape of the robot dog’s ‘eyes,’ its silver color, and its overall form and proportions, it seems clear the robot being displayed is actually one for sale on Chinese marketplace websites.

Indeed, the dog itself bears a striking resemblance to Unitree Robotic’s UnitreeYushuTechnologyDog , which can be purchased online for as little as $2,700. As such, it seems pretty clear that the robot was not designed by the Russian manufacturer displaying it at the “Army 2022” exhibition, nor is it of a military grade of any kind.

According to the ‘developers’ of the ‘robot dog,’ who spoke with Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti at the exhibition but remain unknown, the dog is “capable of target shooting and transporting weapons,” performing “reconnaissance,” and “walking-through debris and delivering medicines.” Moreover, the developers claimed the dog was designed “using bionics – principles, structures, and mechanics typical of the animal kingdom – so they resemble dogs, especially in dynamics.”

“In combat use, the robot can also engage in target designation, patrolling, and guarding,” the developers added.

This all follows the emergence of what appears to be another armed Unitree ‘robot dog,’ created by the Russian-born inventor Alexander Atamanov, which readers can learn more about here . Unlike the new rocket launcher-wielding example, Atamanov’s dog appears to support either a Russian 9x19mm PP-19-01 “Vityaz” submachine gun or a Saiga 9, a semi-automatic civilian variant of the PP-19-01, that is nevertheless fitted with a suppressor, red dot optic, camera, and antenna. While there is no indication one way or another that Atamanov worked on the M-81, the timing of its unveiling is certainly curious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dH30T_0hIUytdN00
A ground-level view of Atamanov’s ‘robot dog.’ Alexander Atamanov, Facebook.

While armed and unarmed ‘robot dogs’ could prove useful in a wide range of military scenarios , the utility of the ‘robot dog’ configuration unveiled at “Army 2022” remains highly suspect, if it is in fact a serious concept at all. Given the nature of some of the weapons unveiled at Russian military-technology exhibitions in the past, a degree of skepticism needs to be applied to whether the new Russian ‘robot dog’ is representative of a functional concept for future military use.

Regardless, the platform itself doesn’t appear to be of Russian origin, which its ninja costume was nearly successful at concealing. Considering the sanctions placed on Russia and its dependence on foreign microchips and other electronic components , it would likely be challenging for the country to produce something like it that is military-grade in the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, there is always Alibaba!

Contact the author: oliver@thewarzone.com

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Rob Lee
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Ukraine War#Bears#Rocket Toting Robot Dog#Chinese#Army#Aliexpress Com#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia

A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Country
Russia
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy