KLEWTV
Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes
As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
KLEWTV
Remembering AJ Miles
Below is the full statement that A.J's mother wrote about her son, A.J Miles. We appreciate all the support from the community, the teams, the Nez Perce Tribe, and our family and A.j.’s friends in helping us hold his memorial Tournament. Without you all we could not do this. Thank you from the bottom of our heart. There are not enough words to say thank you.
KLEWTV
Film Festival Opening 2022 Palouse Pride
For the first time, Palouse Pride will open with a film festival featuring two movies at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Aug. 25. Opening the Palouse Pride Film Festival is “Saving Face,” a 2004 romantic comedy by director by writer/director Alice Wu, examines the cultural issues a Chinese American surgeon must navigate while dealing with her pregnant, unwed mother and her dancer partner. The film stars Michelle Krusiec and Joan Chen.
KLEWTV
A new Head Start building breaks ground in Lapwai
Tribal executives, elders, and even officials from Washington D.C. Were in attendance for this groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning. And the progress is far from over. It is just getting started. Thursday morning, the Nez Perce Tribe broke ground on a plot of land in Lapwai to build a new early...
KLEWTV
Series of text messages uncovered alleged murder plot, LPD says
For the second day in a row, Lewiston Police and the FBI continued their search for evidence Wednesday morning at the Morrison property, 1135 Harvest Road, in North Lewiston. This is where Nez Perce County prosecutors say Kenneth Morrison was killed in early January 2022. He was reported missing in...
