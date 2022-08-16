Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
Cassidy visits Lady of the Sea, praises hospital staff for progress post-Ida
United States Senator Bill Cassidy visited Lady of the Sea General Hospital this past week and said our area needs to have its own operational hospital post-Ida. Cassidy (R-La.) toured the hospital’s campus on Tuesday with fellow area leaders and hospital administration — just weeks after FEMA approved emergency grants totaling close to $17 million to help the hospital move forward with a temporary facility after damages from the storm.
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
1 dead, 8 wounded in six shootings in the last 24 hours, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and eight others were wounded in six separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of three reported double shootings occurred Friday at 10:04 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two men -- aged 40 and 50 -- were outside when an unknown suspect opened fire. The victims were taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose their conditions.
Motorcyclist killed in New Orleans East hit-and-run crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night (Aug. 20) in New Orleans East after being struck by a driver who fled the scene, police said. The fatal crash happened around 8:33 p.m. on the eastbound Interstate-10 Service Road in the West Lake Forest neighborhood. The motorcyclist was struck by a driver who turned left onto the service road from Tara Lane.
DCFS releases initial report following investigation into toddler’s death by overdose
The toddler is believed to have ingested pills left lying around before he was declared dead at a local hospital on June 26. His mother, Whitney Ard, is charged with one count of negligent homicide.
Bay St Louis, MS - Injury-Causing Accident Reported on I-10 near MS-43
Bay St Louis, MS (August 18, 2022) - On Wednesday, at least one person was hurt in the aftermath of a car accident in Bay St. Louis. The crash took place on Interstate 10 EB near MS-43 in Hancock County at around 10:53 p.m. The accident resulted in confirmed injuries,...
Juvenile dies in shooting Friday morning
A 13-year-old child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the Tin Hill Subdivision that morning at about 7:15. Deputies arrived and found that the...
Hurricane supply giveaway held at peak of season
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Ready partnered with the Pontchartrain Conservancy to hold a hurricane supply giveaway at the peak of the season. This was the second giveaway this year. Organizers said, the first one was so successful, they wanted to reach more families in need. Supplies included flashlights, glow sticks, batteries, canned food, buckets […]
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Cantrell: ‘We are not canceling Mardi Gras;’ manpower shortage brought into question
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says it is too soon to say whether Mardi Gras 2023 will be canceled after remarks made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Councilmembers say their phones have been ringing off the hook and Mardi Gras guide publisher Arthur Hardy says the mayor’s comments on canceling Mardi Gras due to the ongoing police manpower shortage could have a chilling effect on krewe membership and tourism.
Jefferson Parish has new program for first-time homebuyers
KENNER, La. — Jefferson Parish announced a program on Wednesday to give aid to some residents looking for a new home. The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish and up to 60,000 for those inside incorporated areas of the City of Kenner.
Louisiana-based country trio heading to ‘America’s Got Talent’ finals
Louisiana-based county trio, Chapel Hart, has made it through to the final round of America's Got Talent.
Man struck, killed on I-510 in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday (Aug. 20) while on northbound Interstate-510 near its merger with Interstate-10 in New Orleans East, police said. The NOPD said the victim was a 42-year-old man, but did not disclose his identity. Police said only that a driver...
Pharmacies struggle to stock certain prescriptions
NEW ORLEANS — Denise Schmidt recently had to try a couple of local pharmacies before she could get her prescription filled. She finally got it filled at a big chain. “It's disheartening because I believe in shopping local and, you get, I find they give you better treatment here, because they get to know you over the years,” pharmacy customer Denise Schmidt said.
3 women arrested, charged with defrauding Louisiana disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
Humane Society of Louisiana: More Public Animal Shelters are Needed
Livingston and Avoyelles Parishes, La.—This summer has seen an influx of stray cats and dogs in South Louisiana being abandoned and surrendered to animal shelters. All day every day, Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) receives calls from pet owners looking to rehome their cats or dogs, or from people who have found abandoned pets by their homes, convenience stores, or churches. Pet owners are citing a number of reasons for releasing their pets from the increased cost of dog food and veterinary care to new no-pet policies instituted by their landlords.
