Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
EXCLUSIVE: “Bodies Bodies Bodies” Cast Reveal The Killer Among Them, That Slapping Scene & More
When it comes to horror films, nobody belts them out more consistently right now than A24. The studio’s latest film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, directed by Halina Reign, takes a stab at the whodunit style of movies and flips the genre on its head with gen-z focus. The film follows a group of 20-something spoiled rich […]
Digital Trends
By destroying old tropes, Prey turns a corner for Native Americans in film
Prey is the most recent entry in the inexplicably long-running Predator franchise about an alien who comes to Earth to hunt humans — inexplicable because, aside from the well-received first entry starring Arnold Schwarzenegger way back in 1987, the series has been neither a critical darling nor a box-office juggernaut. Nevertheless, six Predator films have been made before Prey, including two Alien vs. Predator crossover movies (about which the less said, the better).
Collider
A Family Trip Turns Tense and Terrifying in the Trailer for 'Speak No Evil'
Two families are in for a vacation trip of nightmares in a new trailer for Speak No Evil. The Sundance critical darling is the third feature film from director Christian Tafdrup (Parents) and follows a Danish and Dutch family whose meeting in Tuscany prompts a trip to the Dutch residence for a weekend getaway out in the country. As they spend time together, misunderstandings between the two very different families as the Dutch hospitality grows to such a seemingly sinister level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Alive and well: Dead Island 2 release date, pre-order details hit Amazon store early
Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date. The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.
Comments / 0