The time has finally come, spooky season is officially here, Universal Orlando has just released the full lineup for Halloween Horror Nights 2022!!. Halloween Horror Nights 31 will start Friday, September 2nd and run on select nights through October 31st. The event will include six horrifying original concepts that complete this year’s lineup of 10 haunted houses, five sinister scare zones, and two live shows.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO