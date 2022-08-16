Read full article on original website
7 of the 10 Largest Corporate Blockchain Investors Target Payments
Seven of the 10 most active blockchain investors among large public companies have stakes in at least one company that offers payment services. That’s according to blockchain market intelligence firm Blockdata’s list of the “Most Active Investors in Blockchain Companies By the Top 100 Public Companies,” released earlier this month. It looked at the 10 months from September 2021 through June 2022.
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing
Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Benefits and Challenges of Leveraging ERP Integration to Smooth B2B Payments
The B2B payments market is expected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2028, and for such a massive facet of the modern economy, this everyday payment process is rife with obstacles and challenges. Two friction points in particular plague accounting departments: invoice reconciliation and a lack of supplier portals. Forty-two percent...
CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces
Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
Embedded Solutions Tackle SMBs’ Trade Finance Challenges
Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking for access to trade finance often find themselves frustrated at every turn. As the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development notes, they’re often locked out of traditional products, and banks have been slow to roll out their own solutions to address the gap.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
VertoFX Acquires Indian Innovation Studio Locusnine
VertoFX, a London-based foreign exchange (FX) platform and cross-border payments solution, has acquired Indian software developer and engineering innovation studio Locusnine. In a blog post announcing the news Thursday (Aug. 18), the companies said Locusnine has been an important partner for VertoFX since 2019, when the two firms first started working together to build Verto’s cross-border payments platform.
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets
Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
54% of Online Marketplaces Rely on Payments Automation to Manage Burgeoning Volume
Online marketplaces are growing at a tremendous pace because of the economy’s digital shift. Executives now recognize that, paradoxically, the faster their monthly payables volume grows, the harder it will be for them to manage and continue operating efficiently. More than four in five online marketplace executives also understand...
Plastiq CEO: Capital From SPAC Deal Offers ‘Prudent’ Strategic Advantage
Not all that long ago, capital was a commodity, Eliot Buchanan, CEO of B2B payments platform Plastiq, told Karen Webster. The credit spigots were open. Interest rates were cheap, and many small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) could get buy on a mix of their owners’ personal credit cards. Commercial payments may have been a bit of laggard in payments modernization — and then suddenly, the pandemic stymied supply chains, roiled financial services and led many companies into a cash crunch.
EMEA Daily: AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund; VertoFX Acquires Innovation Studio Locusnine
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, G42 has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) to launch a $10 billion investment vehicle, while VertoFX has acquired the Indian innovation studio Locusnine. G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab...
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs
A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
Crypto Platform Wirex Integrates SEPA Instant Payments
Crypto platform Wirex is integrating SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) Instant and Faster Payments to make it easier for users in the U.K. and the European Economic Area (EEA) to transfer British pounds and euros between Wirex and their bank accounts. Wirex partnered with digital payment infrastructure provider Modulr to...
B2B Resale Platform LePrix Focuses on Wholesale, Expands to Europe
Aiming to make it easier for merchants to tap into what it says is one of the fastest growing sectors in retail, LePrix has expanded its B2B marketplace for pre-owned luxury goods into Europe and has converted its consumer-facing website (leprix.com) to a wholesale platform. The new LePrix Europe will...
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses
Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
iQ Credit Union Lets SMBs Apply for Loans Online
Pacific Northwest credit union iQ has launched a microlending program that lets qualified small businesses in Southwest Washington and the Portland area apply for loans online. “Most credit unions require business owners to contact a loan officer to begin an application for a small-business loan,” Jeremy Wiersma, VP of business...
Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question
When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
Coach Owner Tapestry Sees Record $6.7B Revenues
This year’s high inflation hasn’t stopped Americans from wanting to splurge on luxury goods from brands like Coach and Kate Spade. Tapestry, the company that owns those labels, reported earnings Thursday (Aug. 18) that showed record annual revenues of $6.7 billion — a 15% increase — for the fiscal year ending July 2. Digital revenues rose by 25%, to the tune of $2 billion.
Ripple, Brazil’s Travelex Bank Add Crypto-Based X-Border Payments
Aiming to use cryptocurrency to enable cheaper, faster cross-border payments, enterprise blockchain and crypto solution provider Ripple has teamed up with Travelex Bank to launch RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution in Brazil. Ripple’s ODL solution allows customers to send money across borders at a low cost and instantly, and...
