Meigs County, OH

WVNews

Paul Martin Shoemaker

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Paul Martin Shoemaker, 85, of Cheshire, Ohio, passed away on August 17, 2022. Paul was born on February 16, 1937, to Harry and Hazel (Curfman) Shoemaker. He arrived during the 1937 flood and the doctor came to their home in a row boat.
CHESHIRE, OH
WVNews

Marvin Robie

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Marvin Robie, 80, of Bidwell, Ohio, passed away at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis on Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born January 10, 1942, at Bidwell, Ohio, son of the late Everett Robie and Erma Casto Robie.
BIDWELL, OH

