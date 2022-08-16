Read full article on original website
One teen dead, another wounded in Longmont drive-by shooting
Update: Police have arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Longmont. Longmont police and fire responded around 1:49 p.m. to the scene at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, near a basketball court, authorities announced. The 13-year-old died from injuries at the hospital. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and will likely recover, according to a news release. Police have found a person of interest, but did not provide more information. The city requests any witnesses or anyone who has surveillance footage of the area to call the city's public safety tip line at (303) 774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.
Greeley man arrested in connection with southern Colorado shooting
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A Greeley man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Colorado. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a release that a warrant was issued for 25-year-old Rondell Brown, who was arrested at his home Friday evening. He was taken...
Possible plea deal in killing of 32-year-old woman
DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.
CU Police Department officers bring victim advocate with them for certain crimes
BOULDER, Colo. — Editor's Note: This story discusses the topic of sexual assault. When officers with the University of Colorado Police Department (CUPD) respond to crimes that are traumatic for victims, they now are accompanied by a victim advocate, who is rostered in the university's Office of Victim Assistance (OVA).
13-year-old killed in Longmont drive-by shooting
A young Longmont teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.
Crucial hearing held in deadly Colorado arson case
DENVER — An all-day hearing was held in a Denver courtroom on Friday that could go a long way in determining the outcome of a high-profile murder case. It was August 5, 2020. That's when an early morning fire destroyed a house on Truckee Street in Green Valley Ranch. When it was over, five people inside the house were killed, including a two-year-old girl and a six-month-old girl. Police quickly determined that the blaze was intentionally set but the case was completely cold for several months. Until, they say, Google led them to three teenagers: 16-year-old Kevin Bui, 16-year-old Gavin Seymour and a 15-year-old charged as a juvenile. Bui and Seymour are now 18 years old.
Mead Police Officers talk down subject on bridge
- On Thursday, August 18, Mead Police Officers were dispatched to the area of I-25 and mile marker 246, after a call reported a person standing on a bridge. Officers checked both WCR 34 and WCR 38 bridges that are on either side of that mile marker. Officer Palmer, with...
Caretaker charged after at-risk adult found malnourished, covered in feces
A caretaker now faces a felony charge after an at-risk adult in their care was found malnourished and covered in feces, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 each
The Denver City Council will consider Monday paying two people $64,001 each to settle yet another lawsuit against the Denver Police Department. Brian Loma and Mike Whitney, represented by Killmer, Lane and Newman LLP, claim in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court that Denver police violated their constitutional rights.
Retired EPPD K9 Unit dog attacks woman
In early August, Estes Park Police Officers responded to the scene of a dog attack involving the retired EPPD K9 Unit dog, Diego. EPPD Interim Chief of Police Corey Pass released the following details of the attack:. “On 080322 at 9:28 p.m. EPPD officers were dispatched to a home in...
Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified
BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
Arrest made after man fatally shot in parking lot of Aurora sports bar
AURORA, Colo. — A man who was shot in the parking lot of an Aurora sports bar last weekend died from his injuries. Just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 14, Aurora Police (APD) officers were dispatched to a shooting in the parking lot of Challengers Sports Bar which is located at 12161 East Iliff Ave.
Hours-long Aurora standoff ends with missing fugitive
Police said they were working to arrest a fugitive and issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area.
Juvenile turns himself into police, facing 1st-degree murder charge
A 17-year-old is in custody after turning himself in Tuesday night and is facing a first-degree murder charge, the Aurora Police Department said.
Shoppers told to hit the floor after gunfire in Aurora
There were some harrowing moments as shoppers at a thrift store in Aurora were told to hit the floor after shots were heard outside the building.
Denver caretaker charged after victim found in 'horrific' state
Denver prosecutors on Wednesday charged a caregiver who was responsible for an intellectually and developmentally disabled man with criminal negligence after police found the victim severely malnourished, naked and covered in feces in 2019. Michael R. Hill, 40, was the host home provider and caretaker for the victim from October...
2 injured, 1 arrested after Fort Collins police chase
A short police chase in Fort Collins ended with one suspect apprehended and two bystanders injured.
City of Aurora to hand out anti-theft gear for cars
AURORA | An Aurora lawmaker and city staffers will hand out gear Aug. 27 to mitigate the impacts of car theft, along with gun locks, drug disposal bags and other safety items. Councilmember Juan Marcano said the “family safety check” events are specifically being held in parts of the city that are hardest hit by motor vehicle theft — this time, in west Aurora at the McDonald’s at 12900 E. Mississippi Ave.
Shelter-in-place lifted after fugitive not found in home
AURORA, Colo. — There was a large police presence near the Denver and Aurora city line as officers attempted to negotiate who was believed to be holed up in a house near East 19th Avenue and Akron Street. A shelter-in-place was been issued for residents who live on Akron...
‘Toxic effects of fentanyl’: DPD investigating baby’s death
The Denver Police Department is investigating a Denver baby’s December fentanyl-related death after initially saying the case was deemed “non-criminal” when the Problem Solvers inquired about it in June.
