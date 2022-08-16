Update: Police have arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Longmont. Longmont police and fire responded around 1:49 p.m. to the scene at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, near a basketball court, authorities announced. The 13-year-old died from injuries at the hospital. The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and will likely recover, according to a news release. Police have found a person of interest, but did not provide more information. The city requests any witnesses or anyone who has surveillance footage of the area to call the city's public safety tip line at (303) 774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO