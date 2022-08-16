ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

KCSO thanks community for support after K-9 dies while on duty

The Kern County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the community Friday "for the outpouring of support and concern for our K-9 team, Deputy (Robert) Fisher and Hannes" after the K-9 died while on duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. Hannes, a Belgian Malinois born Oct. 16, 2019 that...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns

Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Study: Bakersfield's downtown returns fast from pandemic

A UC Berkeley study says Bakersfield's downtown activity is among the fastest in North America to return to or exceed pre-pandemic levels, the city touted in its weekly general information memo. The study by the Institute of Governmental Studies, which used location data from more than 18 million smartphone users...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City stoplights getting improvements

The city of Bakersfield's Public Works department is installing retroreflective backplates to stop lights around the city to increase safety. Crews have been repainting and installing bright yellow reflective plates to stop lights on Chester Avenue, according to a city memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County man gets 10 years for marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest

A Kern County man received a 10-year sentence for his role in an illegal marijuana grow that was found in the Sequoia National Forest in 2019. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, of Taft, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land, according to a Department of Justice news release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: 2 officers injured after crashing into tree during pursuit

Two Bakersfield Police officers were injured Saturday after crashing into a tree during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The Bakersfield Fire and Kern County fire departments had to extricate the officer from the driver's seat of the patrol car because he was pinned in and the car had extensive damage, according to a BPD news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD asks for public's help to ID theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who was involved in a residential burglary that happened at 4 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Miner Street. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman, thin build, 20 to 30...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Two schools locked down after student brings BB gun to campus

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday and two schools were locked down after Bakersfield Police say the boy brought a BB gun to Washington Middle School and showed it to other students. That school, and nearby Noble Elementary School, were locked down, according to the Bakersfield City School District.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Wasco's bold move pays off in 30-25 win over South

Like most games in town, the Wasco-South football game had a delayed start on Friday night due to excessive heat, pushing kick-off to an 8:30 p.m. start. But once play started, the teams wasted little time running at full-throttle in what turned out to be a see-saw battle throughout, christening the Spartans newly-refurbished stadium with a dramatic finish.
WASCO, CA

