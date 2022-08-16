Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: Who was the Christlike figure in that 1952 earthquake photo? A fraud, it turns out
The photographic chronicle of the Bakersfield earthquake of 70 years ago still inspires shock. The crumpled storefronts, the collapsed roofs, the fractured decades-old ornamentation continue to inspire wonder and dismay. The pictures of that 97-degree afternoon — and there are many, in both public and private hands — capture how...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO thanks community for support after K-9 dies while on duty
The Kern County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the community Friday "for the outpouring of support and concern for our K-9 team, Deputy (Robert) Fisher and Hannes" after the K-9 died while on duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. Hannes, a Belgian Malinois born Oct. 16, 2019 that...
Bakersfield Californian
BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns
Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
Bakersfield Californian
Study: Bakersfield's downtown returns fast from pandemic
A UC Berkeley study says Bakersfield's downtown activity is among the fastest in North America to return to or exceed pre-pandemic levels, the city touted in its weekly general information memo. The study by the Institute of Governmental Studies, which used location data from more than 18 million smartphone users...
Bakersfield Californian
City stoplights getting improvements
The city of Bakersfield's Public Works department is installing retroreflective backplates to stop lights around the city to increase safety. Crews have been repainting and installing bright yellow reflective plates to stop lights on Chester Avenue, according to a city memo.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: A taste of Guatemala at Don Shuco House
There is no other restaurant in Bakersfield like Don Shuco House. It specializes in Guatemalan-style street food. I've never been to Guatemala and had to educate myself on what that means before visiting.
Bakersfield Californian
Secret Witness offers $16K reward for information on Baylee Despot's disappearance
Secret Witness of Kern County is offering up to $16,000 for information leading to the "successful resolution" of the investigation regarding the disappearance of "Bakersfield 3" member Baylee Despot. She was reported missing to the Kern County Sheriff's Office in April 2018 and has not been found "despite exhaustive efforts...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Aug. 21, 2022
Marie Mays, 85, Bakersfield, March 25. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St., Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County man gets 10 years for marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest
A Kern County man received a 10-year sentence for his role in an illegal marijuana grow that was found in the Sequoia National Forest in 2019. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, of Taft, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: 2 officers injured after crashing into tree during pursuit
Two Bakersfield Police officers were injured Saturday after crashing into a tree during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The Bakersfield Fire and Kern County fire departments had to extricate the officer from the driver's seat of the patrol car because he was pinned in and the car had extensive damage, according to a BPD news release.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for public's help to ID theft suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who was involved in a residential burglary that happened at 4 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Miner Street. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman, thin build, 20 to 30...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO asks for public's help to find missing woman
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a woman who was reported missing. Jackie Ruth White last spoke with family members on June 9, according to a KCSO news release.
Bakersfield Californian
Two schools locked down after student brings BB gun to campus
A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday and two schools were locked down after Bakersfield Police say the boy brought a BB gun to Washington Middle School and showed it to other students. That school, and nearby Noble Elementary School, were locked down, according to the Bakersfield City School District.
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Wasco's bold move pays off in 30-25 win over South
Like most games in town, the Wasco-South football game had a delayed start on Friday night due to excessive heat, pushing kick-off to an 8:30 p.m. start. But once play started, the teams wasted little time running at full-throttle in what turned out to be a see-saw battle throughout, christening the Spartans newly-refurbished stadium with a dramatic finish.
