McVay: Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. dealing with "soft tissue" injuries; Bobby Brown III has lateral ankle sprain

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Joe Burrow breaks silence on unique case of appendicitis
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been relatively limited in training camp so far after undergoing a sudden surgery for appendicitis. For the first time since the operation, Burrow has spoken out. The former LSU standout revealed that he basically found out that he needed to get it taken...
fantasypros.com
Mecole Hardman carted off after injuring leg in practice Wednesday
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was carted off at practice Wednesday after limping off the field with a left leg injury as reported by ProFootballFocus.com’s Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hardman limped off after a rep in 11-on-11 drills and was looked at by trainers in...
Browns in QB quandary following Watson's 11-game suspension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The franchise quarterback who brought baggage and Super Bowl dreams to Cleveland won’t play for two months. It’s always something with the Browns. Deshaun Watson’s acceptance of an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine in a settlement with the NFL over alleged sexual misconduct has left the Browns wondering what will become of a season they thought could end with a championship. Watson won’t be back until December, at the earliest, and only then if the three-time Pro Bowler satisfies the league’s requirements that he undergo an evaluation by behavioral experts and follows their treatment program.
FIU announces passing of linebacker Luke Knox, Ole Miss transfer and brother of Dawson Knox
The FIU Panthers announced the passing of linebacker Luke Knox on Thursday. Knox, 22, was preparing for his fifth collegiate season after spending four years with the Ole Miss Rebels. The Brentwood, Tennessee native is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox. FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre...
Report: Mecole Hardman Being Evaluated for Groin Injury
He reportedly hobbled to the medical tent after he landed awkwardly when trying to make a play, and was later carted off the practice field.
Kirby Smart Provides Clarity to Cornerback Battle
As Georgia nears the kickoff to their 2022 football season, there is quite a bit this football team has to learn about themselves, at least if you listen to their head coach Kirby Smart. Whether it's offensive guard, or the interior of the defensive line, or the defensive backfield, Georgia ...
Todd McShay ranks 6 Georgia Bulldogs in his top 50 NFL draft prospects
ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay has released his 2023 NFL draft rankings ahead of the upcoming college football season. Only the Alabama Crimson Tide (seven) had more players in the top 50 than Georgia (six). McShay emphasizes that it is early in the NFL draft process and there is...
