ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maitland, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Winter Springs community mourns mother killed by lightning

Residents in Winter Springs have begun crafting a memorial for Nicole Tesdeco, the 42-year-old mother of two who died Thursday after being struck by lightning. Nicole Tedesco, 42, was killed by a lightning strike Thursday in Winter Springs. Jessica Cheshire says she and her neighbors will help Nicole’s family get...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Reward offered for information in killing of Orlando man on SR-408

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department continues to investigate a wreck along State Road 408 in July as a homicide. Detectives said there is evidence that Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot before crashing his Dodge Challenger Hellcat along an exit ramp off the westbound lanes of the toll road.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Sorrento, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Maitland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando Health#Central Florida#Police
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg landlord accused of hitting tenant with baseball bat while evicting him

A 69-year-old Leesburg man was arrested after he reportedly hit a man with a baseball bat while serving him an eviction notice. Gregory Leppert, of 32402 Memory Lane, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief after the incident, which happened Wednesday morning outside his residence.
LEESBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs

LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy