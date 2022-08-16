Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Winter Springs community mourns mother killed by lightning
Residents in Winter Springs have begun crafting a memorial for Nicole Tesdeco, the 42-year-old mother of two who died Thursday after being struck by lightning. Nicole Tedesco, 42, was killed by a lightning strike Thursday in Winter Springs. Jessica Cheshire says she and her neighbors will help Nicole’s family get...
villages-news.com
Family tries to set things right at dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages
Family member having been trying to set things right at a dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages. The home at 2418 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors. The...
fox35orlando.com
Reward offered for information in killing of Orlando man on SR-408
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department continues to investigate a wreck along State Road 408 in July as a homicide. Detectives said there is evidence that Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot before crashing his Dodge Challenger Hellcat along an exit ramp off the westbound lanes of the toll road.
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
Police: Winter Garden grandmother may have been fatally struck by truck driven by son
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a traffic homicide that left a 66-year-old mother and grandmother dead. Police said Sarah Geltz was run over by a large pickup truck outside an Irish pub in Winter Garden earlier this month. There are no arrests in the case,...
$5K reward offered for tips leading to person who shot, killed man driving on SR 408
ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s now a $5,000 reward offered for information that could help identify the person who shot and killed a man while he was driving along State Road 408. Tremain Hepburn, 46, died after his car came under gunfire while driving westbound near Bumby Avenue around...
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman struck, killed by lightning at Winter Springs park identified by police
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Florida police identified on Friday the mom who was struck and killed by lightning at Trotwood Park in Winter Springs, and her 10-year-old daughter, who was also struck and expected to survive. Watch the press conference above. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter,...
Central Florida mom, teen son charged in national ID theft scheme
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona High School student and his mom have been charged with multiple felonies for an identity theft scheme that affected more than a dozen people across the country. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation into...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg landlord accused of hitting tenant with baseball bat while evicting him
A 69-year-old Leesburg man was arrested after he reportedly hit a man with a baseball bat while serving him an eviction notice. Gregory Leppert, of 32402 Memory Lane, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief after the incident, which happened Wednesday morning outside his residence.
Man arrested, identified as the shooter at Lake County gaming café, police say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old man has been identified as the shooter of an internet café armed robbery, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Travontae Harley was arrested Friday in connection to the Hot Spot robbery in Dona Vista. According to a news release, deputies received...
Mother dies, child hurt after lightning strikes tree in Winter Springs, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A lightning strike killed a mother and hurt two others in Seminole County. People in Winter Springs said they are devastated after hearing about the woman’s death. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Two people, including a child, were just feet away...
5 people sent to hospital in Daytona Beach following severe crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a crash that sent five people to the hospital. The crash happened Saturday night near the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a jeep. According to a news...
WESH
Woman struck by lightning near Seminole County elementary school dies, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — One person has died and two others are hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs. Reports indicate it happened in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place, behind Keeth Elementary. Seminole County Fire Department reports the victims are a child and two women,...
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs
LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
‘It was a mess’: Consumer claims sick puppy wasn’t full breed she paid for
OCOEE, Fla. — A local woman contacted Action 9 claiming she paid thousands of dollars for a sick puppy that isn’t even the full breed she expected. Getting a new puppy was something Donna Wood saved up for and thought about for more than a year after her furry companion of 11 years passed away.
Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
