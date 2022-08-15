Herbert Joseph “H.J.” Felton was born in Hardwick, Massachusetts in 1852 and moved to Greenville, South Carolina, with his wife, Ella, in 1874. At the time, Greenville was recovering from the Civil War with several hopeful signs for the future. A new bridge spanned the Reedy River at Main Street, the Richmond and Danville Air Line railroad built an important track and depot in the city, under Hamlin Beattie the first bank was set up, and downtown’s first textile mills, the Sampson & Hall mill and the Camperdown mill, were built on the lower and upper falls respectively.

