Greenville, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Felton’s was the go-to bookstore in the late 1800s

Herbert Joseph “H.J.” Felton was born in Hardwick, Massachusetts in 1852 and moved to Greenville, South Carolina, with his wife, Ella, in 1874. At the time, Greenville was recovering from the Civil War with several hopeful signs for the future. A new bridge spanned the Reedy River at Main Street, the Richmond and Danville Air Line railroad built an important track and depot in the city, under Hamlin Beattie the first bank was set up, and downtown’s first textile mills, the Sampson & Hall mill and the Camperdown mill, were built on the lower and upper falls respectively.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCNC

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC
gsabizwire.com

PassiveInvesting.com Acquires Car Wash Location In Greer, South Carolina

Greer Express Wash is located at 101 Sudduth Farms Dr, Greer, SC 29650 and is currently open from 8am to 8pm every day. Stop by to learn more about our unlimited membership packages and use the free vacuums. HRA Management, an express car wash management firm also owned by PassiveInvesting.com,...
GREER, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Anderson, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing endangered woman in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a missing endangered woman. Amanda Cheryl Spence was last seen along Tripp Road in Piedmont Wednesday morning, according to deputies. Spence was believed to be in a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with a license...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Shooting at Upstate Business

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Study: The Best Chicken Fingers In North and South Carolina

No Bones, plenty of perfectly proportioned chicken, and just enough sauce and seasoning. Who doesn’t love a good chicken finger? They aren’t just for kids and they aren’t just for fast food places. If you are like us, you love to eat! And you might love knowing where you can find the best chicken fingers in both North and South Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

After 74 years, Upstate company finally achieves independence

Labor and material shortages continue to present a major challenge to the construction industry which itself continues to experience strong growth even through the current slowdown. Last year, our next guest’s site services company finally became an independent entity after operating as a division of other companies since 1947. So now they are on their own dealing with these issues. Mike Switzer interviews Gary Bernardez, CEO of AMECO in Greenville, SC.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Boat catches on fire on Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Williford Volunteer Fire-Rescue said a fire erupted on a boat Wednesday on Lake Hartwell in Anderson County. Firefighters responded to the boat fire near Providence Church Road during the evening. The Center Rock Fire Department also assisted with extinguishing the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County explains how they choose the roads they fix

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We received plenty of complaints about roads that need improvements in The Upstate. And those complaints come with questions like: Why does it take so long? And where is my tax money going?. We broke down how the state does it, but we will be...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
thevalleyecho.com

RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap

The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
SWANNANOA, NC
FOX Carolina

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stops in Upstate

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may spot a driver on roads in the Upstate this week that really stands out: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Oscar Mayer has six different Wienermobiles that tour the country to promote their brand. They are each manned by a pair of recent college graduates who serve a year-long position.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man shot during altercation at Greenville County store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a business on South Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near South Pleasantburg and Mauldin Road. Dispatchers said they received multiple reports...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

