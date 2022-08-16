ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

mymoinfo.com

Richard Lynn “Bucky” Daugherty – Service 8/24/22 At 1 P.M.

Richard Lynn “Bucky” Daugherty of Bonne Terre died Thursday at the age of 70. The funeral service is Wednesday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Richard “Bucky” Daugherty...
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bottleneck Bridge Ride is Sunday

(Festus) The 7th annual Bottleneck Bridge Ride will be held on Sunday morning starting in Festus. The bicycle ride, sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission will start on Festus Main Street, and organizer Andy Held says it starts early. Held says later in the morning there will be different activities...
FESTUS, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
DEFIANCE, MO
carbondaletimes.com

Investigation continues into death of Carbondale mayor's wife, Terri Henry

Authorities still aren't saying what caused last week's surprising death of Terri Henry, the wife of the mayor of Carbondale, but the circumstances remain the subject of an active state police investigation. Mayor John "Mike" Henry returned home Aug. 9, sometime after that evening's city council meeting, to find his...
CARBONDALE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Fenton Man Seriously Injured In Madison County Car Crash

(Madison County) A Fenton man was seriously injured after crashing his car on US-67 south bound in Madison County Friday morning. Highway patrol says 66-year-old Keith Morgan was driving 10 miles south of Cherokee Pass when he ran a Ford F-150 off the right side of the road and overturned. Morgan was taken to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis for treatment.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man dies after truck rolls over him in Washington County

Brandon P. Whittley, 41, of Hillsboro died Wednesday, Aug. 17, after the pickup he was underneath began rolling and struck him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 4 a.m., Whittley was under a 1993 Ford F250 on Wild Rose Road east of Hwy. 21 in Cadet in Washington County, and it began rolling in reverse and the undercarriage struck him. The pickup continued rolling west, crossed 21 and ran off the west side of the road, the report said.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Increase in calls for service in the Hillsboro Fire Protection District

(Hillsboro) The number of calls for service in the Hillsboro Fire Protection District is on par to break last year’s overall number. Hillsboro fire Chief Brian Gaudet has the official amount of calls. Chief Gaudet mentions calls for service involving fires remains high this year. The Hillsboro Fire Protection...
HILLSBORO, MO
FOX 2

Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
VALLEY PARK, MO
advantagenews.com

Driver killed in Hartford crash identified

A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
HARTFORD, IL
edglentoday.com

Governor Pritzker Announces New Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus

BELLEVILLE — Governor Pritzker joined local legislators and stakeholders today to announce a new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville in partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), the Illinois State Police (ISP), and Southern Illinois University (SIU). The campus, located on the former site of Lindenwood University’s undergraduate program, was repurchased by the City of Belleville through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
BELLEVILLE, IL

