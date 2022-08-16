Brandon P. Whittley, 41, of Hillsboro died Wednesday, Aug. 17, after the pickup he was underneath began rolling and struck him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 4 a.m., Whittley was under a 1993 Ford F250 on Wild Rose Road east of Hwy. 21 in Cadet in Washington County, and it began rolling in reverse and the undercarriage struck him. The pickup continued rolling west, crossed 21 and ran off the west side of the road, the report said.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO