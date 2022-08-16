Read full article on original website
Richard Lynn “Bucky” Daugherty – Service 8/24/22 At 1 P.M.
Richard Lynn “Bucky” Daugherty of Bonne Terre died Thursday at the age of 70. The funeral service is Wednesday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Richard “Bucky” Daugherty...
mymoinfo.com
Bottleneck Bridge Ride is Sunday
(Festus) The 7th annual Bottleneck Bridge Ride will be held on Sunday morning starting in Festus. The bicycle ride, sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission will start on Festus Main Street, and organizer Andy Held says it starts early. Held says later in the morning there will be different activities...
Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after big win
Hours after winning the St. Jude Dream Home drawing, John and Jenna Huntebrinker took a tour of their new home.
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing Man
WOOD RIVER – Wood River Police Department along with several other agencies conducted a ground and air search Wednesday for Vernon L. Law who has been missing since July 21st.
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
carbondaletimes.com
Investigation continues into death of Carbondale mayor's wife, Terri Henry
Authorities still aren't saying what caused last week's surprising death of Terri Henry, the wife of the mayor of Carbondale, but the circumstances remain the subject of an active state police investigation. Mayor John "Mike" Henry returned home Aug. 9, sometime after that evening's city council meeting, to find his...
mymoinfo.com
Fenton Man Seriously Injured In Madison County Car Crash
(Madison County) A Fenton man was seriously injured after crashing his car on US-67 south bound in Madison County Friday morning. Highway patrol says 66-year-old Keith Morgan was driving 10 miles south of Cherokee Pass when he ran a Ford F-150 off the right side of the road and overturned. Morgan was taken to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis for treatment.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man dies after truck rolls over him in Washington County
Brandon P. Whittley, 41, of Hillsboro died Wednesday, Aug. 17, after the pickup he was underneath began rolling and struck him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 4 a.m., Whittley was under a 1993 Ford F250 on Wild Rose Road east of Hwy. 21 in Cadet in Washington County, and it began rolling in reverse and the undercarriage struck him. The pickup continued rolling west, crossed 21 and ran off the west side of the road, the report said.
mymoinfo.com
Increase in calls for service in the Hillsboro Fire Protection District
(Hillsboro) The number of calls for service in the Hillsboro Fire Protection District is on par to break last year’s overall number. Hillsboro fire Chief Brian Gaudet has the official amount of calls. Chief Gaudet mentions calls for service involving fires remains high this year. The Hillsboro Fire Protection...
mymoinfo.com
Search is Underway for Missing Madison County Man
(Madison County) A search is underway this Friday for a missing person. Here’s Kyle Rogers, he’s a dispatcher for Madison County 9-1-1. Rogers says there is a possibility Blair may have some type of medical condition.
St. Louis man charged in a homicide case
St. Louis man is charged with a homicide that happened on Aug. 17.
St. Louis man admits to Jennings robbery, crashing into funeral procession
ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis admitted to committing a robbery in 2020 and crashing into a funeral procession while fleeing police. Diven Steed, 27, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a robbery charge and charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Police are investigating a homicide in north St. Louis
The police are investigating a homicide that took place on June 21 at a gas station.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
Jeff Burton of 105.7 The Point dies after cancer battle
Jeff Burton, a longtime fixture on the St. Louis airwaves with 105.7 The Point, passed away Monday approximately 17 months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
advantagenews.com
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
edglentoday.com
Governor Pritzker Announces New Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus
BELLEVILLE — Governor Pritzker joined local legislators and stakeholders today to announce a new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville in partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), the Illinois State Police (ISP), and Southern Illinois University (SIU). The campus, located on the former site of Lindenwood University’s undergraduate program, was repurchased by the City of Belleville through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
