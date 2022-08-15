ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Quarterback Cut

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of reserve quarterback Brett Hundley. The former fifth-round draft pick signed with the Ravens as an extra QB option earlier this offseason. While NFL insider Dov Kleiman originally reported this move as "unexpected," he later clarified that he thought the release was...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Rough Practice News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers in join practices. According to the latest reports from the practice, the Cowboys offense still has a long way to go. A two-minute drive from Dak Prescott and company floundered as it encountered the Chargers defense. "Cowboys’...
NFL
Classic Rock Q107

Brother Of Ex-NFL Player Charged With Murder Of Texas Youth Coach

Like many of you, I woke up on Sunday morning and saw the shocking video of an incident in Lancaster, Texas at a kids football game of adults getting into a dispute that ends in gunfire. As someone who used to coach youth sports, this story is especially triggering for me because I've seen first hand how adults can turn into raging hoodlums and idiots behind a child's game and unfortunately an entire community has to deal with and suffer a tragic loss.
LANCASTER, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL

Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Adam Thielen Furious With The 49ers: NFL World Reacts

The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are having a joint practice this week ahead of their preseason game this weekend. But things have apparently been getting a little heated - so heated that wide receiver Adam Thielen was left fuming. According to Vikings insider Sam Ekstrom, Thielen rushed onto...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Surprising big wagers for NFL MVP

One betting market that gamblers love getting in on the action for is NFL MVP. Throwing some cash at cream-of-the crop players and watching their seasons unfold makes Sundays more exciting. But this season, there are a few players who bettors are banking on in a really big way to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Daryl Johnston expects even more USFL players to sign with NFL teams in coming weeks

While they are separate entities, the original and current USFL leagues have one major thing in common, and that is the amount of players that made the leap from their league to the NFL. While Reggie White, Steve Young and other future stars made the move from the USFL to the NFL in the mid 1980s, over 50 players who took part in the USFL's recently-concluded 2022 season are currently on NFL rosters.
NFL
Daily Mail

'I was just telling myself "Put 'em to sleep"': Golden State hero Stephen Curry explains how his famous 'night night' celebration - copied by Neymar and Alex Morgan - came to be

Stephen Curry is used to being a trendsetter. The four-time NBA champion revolutionized basketball with his extraordinary three point shooting ability. Now, Curry has sports stars the world over mimicking his famous - or infamous if you're from Boston - 'night night' celebration. The Davidson star first brought it to...
NBA
