Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests
BATON ROUGE - A woman is being forced to vacate her rental home, but she tells 2 On Your Side that her landlord hasn't fixed any of the property's problems. It's why Takisha Houston withheld her rent. She says she's disgusted, aggravated and frustrated over the entire situation. Thursday, she appeared before the Justice of the Peace for an eviction hearing. She now has until Sep. 5 to leave, or the eviction could appear on her record.
EBR, Livingston and Central joining forces to clean Amite, Comite Rivers
Miles upon miles of murky water will soon get a long-awaited cleaning, after East Baton Rouge and Livingston announced a joint effort to clear and snag the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. “We’re going to start at the downstream end first and work our way back...
East Baton Rouge, Livingston leaders propose plan to clear debris out of Amite River
Leaders in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes announced a proposal for a joint project to clean out the Amite River in an effort to mitigate flooding risks. The proposal would need to be cleared by each parish's respective councils. Read the full announcement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office...
Some EBR Head Start centers to delay opening amid nationwide teacher shortage
BATON ROUGE - A number of Head Start centers across East Baton Rouge Parish will delay openings amid a nationwide teacher shortage. The Division of Human Development and Services said Friday the Head Start Program will be staggering the opening of several centers until they can hire enough teachers to satisfy regulatory agency requirements.
Attorneys sue to keep state from moving juvenile offenders to Angola
BATON ROUGE - Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt the state from temporarily moving its most violent juvenile offenders to the state prison in Angola. The suit spearheaded by several Louisiana attorneys aims to stop the Office of Juvenile Justice from transferring those offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth, a jail that's been plagued by constant escapes and violence within its walls.
Grand jury declines to charge suspect in brazen Mall of La. killings; prosecutors plan to revisit case
BATON ROUGE - Jurors decided there was not enough evidence to formally charge a man accused in a midday double murder outside the Mall of Louisiana earlier this year, though prosecutors will likely bring the case back before a grand jury once they review the evidence. The jury opted to...
Guns for gas: Firearm owners exchange weapons for gas cards during buy-back event
BATON ROUGE - Police say 45 guns were turned in during a gun buy-back event Saturday. That's 11 more than the total collected last year. "It's one less gun [that] will get in the wrong hands," gun owner LT said. Of those firearms, police say 16 were large, like rifles...
Upgrades to traffic lights expected to lessen tension during I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - Work will begin on the I-10 widening project next year, which means more people will move from the main interstate to side roads. The City-Parish is working to sync traffic lights before the project causes more congestion. In 2024, the I-10 widening project will reduce traffic down...
All roads reopened after crews contain natural gas leak along Nicholson Drive Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - Nicholson Drive has been reopened after crews were able to contain a gas leak in the area Thursday evening. As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the St. George Fire Department and State Police confirmed all lanes of traffic were reopened following the leak. This was the second gas...
Gunman in shooting outside North Baton Rouge convenience store turns himself in Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A man turned himself in to police Saturday and admitted his involvement in a North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month. The Baton Rouge Police Department said George Okpara, 35, turned himself in on Saturday, telling officers he was the gunman in a shooting on Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street that left one man injured.
At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A teenager was shot to death in St. Francisville Saturday night. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Burnett Road in St. Francisville around 9 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told deputies they heard a gunshot and saw people running from a nearby apartment...
Crews contain natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Crews were able to contain a natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon. University officials said shortly after 5 p.m. the leak was contained and deemed safe. The leak was initially detected at South Campus Drive and Forestry Lane around 4:40 p.m.
Law expert explains why unexpected decisions were made in two murder cases with seemingly damning evidence
BATON ROUGE - Even in cases where verdicts seem the most obvious, courtroom decisions can stray far from what's expected. This week, two murder trials wrapped up without formal charges for either suspect. In February of this year, Demetriyon Grim was accused of a midday double murder near the Mall...
Police need help identifying man involved in North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in North Baton Rouge earlier this month. Friday, authorities posted a surveillance photo of the man at a convenience store. Officials said the suspect shot a person Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street.
Judge declares mistrial for teenage suspect after beloved baseball coach's killing at West Baton Rouge bar
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A jury failed to reach a decision after hours of discussion Thursday for a teenager accused of killing a man outside a bar in 2021, meaning the trial will get a do-over later this year. Ronald Campbell was 17 years old when he shot and...
Police investigating burglary at LSU dorm
BATON ROUGE - Campus police are looking for a man who burglarized a residential building at LSU. Officials said a man stole a bike from Cedar Hall August 9. Authorities shared photos of the burglar walking into the dorm Thursday. Anyone with information should contact LSU police at (225) 578-3231.
DCFS supervisor who oversaw case involving toddler's overdose death resigns
BATON ROUGE - A supervisor with the Department of Children and Family Services has resigned after the agency failed to prevent the overdose death of a 2-year-old despite getting three reports that the child nearly died twice before in the months prior. DCFS said Friday that the employee who oversaw...
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
BATON ROUGE- Before the scrimmage Coach Dooley raved about his receiving core being one of the best units on the team and it showed on Saturday especially from former Zachary Bronco Chandler Whitfield, who was constantly taking the top off the defense. "He brings that speed and experienced. I think...
Mother, two kids wanted for allegedly setting clothes on fire, shoplifting at children's store on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for a mother and her two children after they allegedly set a clothing rack on fire and shoplifted from a children's retail store over the weekend. The St. George Fire Protection District said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13,...
