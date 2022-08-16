ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Brazos County 4-H hosts 2nd annual club fair event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County 4-H hosted their 2nd annual club fair event to showcase all the projects and clubs they have to offer. Hundreds gathered at the Brazos County Extension office on Saturday afternoon to have the opportunity to learn about more than 40 projects and 20 clubs within the Brazos County 4-H program.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M students gather to kickoff ‘Howdy Week 2022′

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Before Texas A&M University begins their fall semester of school next week, many students gathered this afternoon to kickoff Howdy Week. Texas A&M’s Howdy Week takes place every school year a few days before the semester officially starts. It’s a campus-wide week of welcome for new and returning students. Organizations station themselves at different areas across campus to showcase their group to anyone interested.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years

COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan host a senior luau dance night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 300 senior residents from the City of Bryan danced the night away at the Senior Luau Dance held at the Brazos Center Thursday night. Residents 55+ who are still young at heart adorned grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and flower leis at the tropical-themed senior dance. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Brenham Cubs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The theme for this year’s Brenham Cubs is change. They have a new head coach and are playing in a new district. Brenham moved from District 13 to District 10 in 5A-DII and will face Rudder and Huntsville. The Cubs have only eight starters returning...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Padre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Padre but his foster mother has been affectionally calling him Wilbur. The shelter says he loves his stuffed pig toy and is a fan...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bennett Tops Menante to Reach U.S. Amateur Final

PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett defeated Dylan Menante 1UP to reach the 122nd U.S. Amateur final Saturday at The Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett never trailed throughout the day and took a 2UP lead with a par on No. 10 and a birdie on No. 12. Menante battled back to square the match on holes 14 and 15. On hole 17, the Madisonville, Texas, native posted a remarkable birdie after an errant drive and subsequent shot in the bunker to regain the lead before clinching the match with a par on 18.
PARAMUS, NJ
KBTX.com

Couple gets married at Bryan wedding venue after winning wedding giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A couple said their vows on Saturday at the Inn at Quarry Ridge as part of the 2022 American Heroes Dream Wedding Giveaway. The wedding giveaway is an annual event for first responders, military personnel and current teachers K-12. The event featured over 30 participating Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley vendors.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Mud, Sweat and Cheers

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - This morning about 20 teams competed in the 10th annual Mud, Sweat and Cheers cross country meet. The race is a 4 by 1.5 mile relay featuring obstacles including a mud pit and hay bales. “This meet is set up as a relay to have fun,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M debuts 12th Man documentary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

2022 Texas A&M Volleyball season preview

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team took the court for the first time last week to begin preparations for the 2022 campaign. Head coach Bird Kuhn’s core coaching staff of associate head coach Kolby O’Donnell and assistant coach Wendel Camargo remain intact for their fifth season together.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Friends of Chamber Music presents 2022-23 concert season lineup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 25 years, Friends of Chamber Music has brought some of the world’s finest classical artists to the Brazos Valley. Now, they’re gearing up for the premiere of their 2022-2023 season. President of Friends of Chamber Music, Andreas Kronenberg, joined First News at Four...
BRYAN, TX

