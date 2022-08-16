Read full article on original website
Brazos County 4-H hosts 2nd annual club fair event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County 4-H hosted their 2nd annual club fair event to showcase all the projects and clubs they have to offer. Hundreds gathered at the Brazos County Extension office on Saturday afternoon to have the opportunity to learn about more than 40 projects and 20 clubs within the Brazos County 4-H program.
Texas A&M students gather to kickoff ‘Howdy Week 2022′
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Before Texas A&M University begins their fall semester of school next week, many students gathered this afternoon to kickoff Howdy Week. Texas A&M’s Howdy Week takes place every school year a few days before the semester officially starts. It’s a campus-wide week of welcome for new and returning students. Organizations station themselves at different areas across campus to showcase their group to anyone interested.
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
Ride-share drivers staying aware of their safety after murder of Uber driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The busiest time of the year is about to begin for ride-share drivers as students start returning to town to begin the fall semester. After the murder of an Uber driver in Bryan, drivers are doing what they can to not put themselves in situations where they could be hurt.
C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
City of Bryan host a senior luau dance night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 300 senior residents from the City of Bryan danced the night away at the Senior Luau Dance held at the Brazos Center Thursday night. Residents 55+ who are still young at heart adorned grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and flower leis at the tropical-themed senior dance. The...
Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday night after crashing a vehicle. Kennedi Butz, 22, struck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash. The incident took place in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX,...
Hometown Heroes: Brenham Cubs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The theme for this year’s Brenham Cubs is change. They have a new head coach and are playing in a new district. Brenham moved from District 13 to District 10 in 5A-DII and will face Rudder and Huntsville. The Cubs have only eight starters returning...
Police officer and resident shot in Bryan, Suspect dies from self-inflected gunshot during pursuit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including a police officer, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. No names have been released at this time but the suspect was on Facebook live when he...
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Stephen Rowe, 22, Saturday morning after an altercation outside of Goodbull Ice House in the Northgate entertainment district. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX, Rowe was being detained and resisted arrest. Rowe reportedly tried to escape from police custody...
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Padre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Padre but his foster mother has been affectionally calling him Wilbur. The shelter says he loves his stuffed pig toy and is a fan...
Bennett Tops Menante to Reach U.S. Amateur Final
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett defeated Dylan Menante 1UP to reach the 122nd U.S. Amateur final Saturday at The Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett never trailed throughout the day and took a 2UP lead with a par on No. 10 and a birdie on No. 12. Menante battled back to square the match on holes 14 and 15. On hole 17, the Madisonville, Texas, native posted a remarkable birdie after an errant drive and subsequent shot in the bunker to regain the lead before clinching the match with a par on 18.
Couple gets married at Bryan wedding venue after winning wedding giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A couple said their vows on Saturday at the Inn at Quarry Ridge as part of the 2022 American Heroes Dream Wedding Giveaway. The wedding giveaway is an annual event for first responders, military personnel and current teachers K-12. The event featured over 30 participating Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley vendors.
Mud, Sweat and Cheers
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - This morning about 20 teams competed in the 10th annual Mud, Sweat and Cheers cross country meet. The race is a 4 by 1.5 mile relay featuring obstacles including a mud pit and hay bales. “This meet is set up as a relay to have fun,...
Texas A&M debuts 12th Man documentary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.
2022 Texas A&M Volleyball season preview
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team took the court for the first time last week to begin preparations for the 2022 campaign. Head coach Bird Kuhn’s core coaching staff of associate head coach Kolby O’Donnell and assistant coach Wendel Camargo remain intact for their fifth season together.
Longhorns name starting quarterback, Fisher still indecisive on naming Aggies’ starter
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Sports Information Director for the University of Texas made an announcement that Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the Longhorns’ starting quarterback on Friday. Ewers is a former five-star recruit from Southlake Carroll. He spent his freshman year as the backup at Ohio State...
Friends of Chamber Music presents 2022-23 concert season lineup
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 25 years, Friends of Chamber Music has brought some of the world’s finest classical artists to the Brazos Valley. Now, they’re gearing up for the premiere of their 2022-2023 season. President of Friends of Chamber Music, Andreas Kronenberg, joined First News at Four...
