Denver, CO

Intense rain leads to flooding in southeastern part of metro area

By Lauren Whitney
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding Around Denver 03:22

Intense rain hit Colorado Monday afternoon and caused a lot of flooding in a short period of time. Highlands Ranch, Aurora and other parts of the southeastern zone of the Denver metro area saw a storm blow through that brought anywhere from 1 to over 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. A lot of these areas saw that rain in under 30 minutes! Flash Flood Warnings covered all of northern Douglas County and Aurora.

First Alert Weather Tracker was out covering street flooding Monday evening 01:57

The Denver area wasn't the only place with heavy rain. Colorado's high country and parts of Larimer County also saw flooding. The Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar dealt with more flooding, along with areas near Marble and El Jebel.

RELATED: Flooding leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon

Heavy rain is likely to continue through the night for the Eastern Plains. Flooding will be a concern for the plains as a long line of storms continues to move through.

The rest of the state will slowly clear in the overnight hours with lingering rain continuing in parts of the central mountains.

Heading into Tuesday afternoon, more rain is possible for parts of the mountains and Denver. Tuesday's rain looks to shift more to southern and southeastern Colorado. Flooding will likely be a concern in these areas.

Temperatures stay on the cooler side, we will stay in the low 80s in Denver. Most of the plains will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

