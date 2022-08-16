ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Riverton enters 2022 season with depth, talent at skill positions

RIVERTON, Ks. – Riverton is coming off its winningest season (8-3) in 13 years. The Rams skill positions players will be a be strength this year as well as the team’s depth. They enter their first season under head coach Danny Weaver. For more on the Riverton Rams,...
RIVERTON, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Fort Scott returns young, experienced group

FORT SCOTT, Ks. – Fort Scott is looking to rebound after a 1-8 record last season. The Tigers will once again be a young team, but they return a handful of players with game day experience. For more on the Fort Scott Tigers, check out the 2022 Pigskin Preview.
FORT SCOTT, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Parsons seeks leadership to help take program to the next level

PARSONS, Ks. – The Vikings are aiming to build off of last season’s 7-3 record. They will be strong defensively. Parsons is deep and will look to play physical. Offensively, Tra Mack returns at quarterback. The Vikings should have a solid run game. Jahmarion Washington will lead the backfield. He rushed for 578 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore last year. However, head coach Jeff Schibi says the key to take this team from good to great is leadership.
PARSONS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburg, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Pittsburg, KS
Football
City
Pittsburg, KS
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas Education
Pittsburg, KS
Education
koamnewsnow.com

WATCH: Webb City hosts jamboree with Lamar, Joplin and Seneca

WEBB CITY, Mo. – (WATCH) Webb City hosts jamboree Friday night with Lamar, Seneca and Joplin. Check out more from each team in the 2022 KOAM Pigskin Preview. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman

CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
CARTHAGE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Purple Dragons#Koam Pigskin Preview#Koam News#Rewritten
BigCountryHomepage

Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
CARTHAGE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

W 7th St closed as Joplin Fire extinguish house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday reports of flames coming from a residence, 630 S Porter, alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police, METS ambulance and Joplin Fire Dept responded. Joplin Fire Command stated on arrival, “Residential structure heavy fire on the alpha side, we’ll be out for attack.” Everyone was out safely. This residence is on the NW...
JOPLIN, MO
wichitabyeb.com

My first time trying Chicken Mary’s

My favorite charity in Kansas, the Galesburg Relief Fund, had a charity event in Erie, KS. As part of the evening festivities, they had Chicken Mary’s cater the dinner. When it comes to fried chicken in southeast Kansas, they are one of the institutions that get lots of love. I’ve never tried them until this event, and now know why.
News Talk ZR

Highway 96 crash injures one

A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
PURCELL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy