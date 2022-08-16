Read full article on original website
Riverton enters 2022 season with depth, talent at skill positions
RIVERTON, Ks. – Riverton is coming off its winningest season (8-3) in 13 years. The Rams skill positions players will be a be strength this year as well as the team’s depth. They enter their first season under head coach Danny Weaver. For more on the Riverton Rams,...
Fort Scott returns young, experienced group
FORT SCOTT, Ks. – Fort Scott is looking to rebound after a 1-8 record last season. The Tigers will once again be a young team, but they return a handful of players with game day experience. For more on the Fort Scott Tigers, check out the 2022 Pigskin Preview.
Baxter Springs aims to rebound with talented group of skill players
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – (WATCH) The Baxter Springs Lions aim to bounce back with a talented group of skill players. The Lions say they’re coming off a great summer in the weight room. Check out the video below – and read more from Baxter Springs in the 2022 KOAM Pigskin Preview.
Parsons seeks leadership to help take program to the next level
PARSONS, Ks. – The Vikings are aiming to build off of last season’s 7-3 record. They will be strong defensively. Parsons is deep and will look to play physical. Offensively, Tra Mack returns at quarterback. The Vikings should have a solid run game. Jahmarion Washington will lead the backfield. He rushed for 578 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore last year. However, head coach Jeff Schibi says the key to take this team from good to great is leadership.
WATCH: Webb City hosts jamboree with Lamar, Joplin and Seneca
WEBB CITY, Mo. – (WATCH) Webb City hosts jamboree Friday night with Lamar, Seneca and Joplin. Check out more from each team in the 2022 KOAM Pigskin Preview. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Storms roll through Joplin region, 2,000 initially without power
JOPLIN REGION — Storms rolled through the Joplin region late Saturday evening knocking out power to portions of Northeast Neosho, Redings Mill and South Joplin. About 2,000 are without power as of 10:30 p.m. “Power is out in redings mill lightning hit super close. No news from liberty yet....
Baxter Springs, Kan. native does a fly-over in C-17
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Watch out! It’s going to be low and big! We are told while standing outside Bricks and Brews, 1531 Military Ave, in Baxter Springs at 12:40 p.m. Friday. “Around 12:40 this afternoon, a former Baxter Springs graduate and United States Air Force Pilot is expected to do a low flyover of Baxter Springs in a C-17...
News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman
CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end
JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
Third Thursday for August feat. Dog Days of Summer
JOPLIN, Mo. — Look for Main Street between 7th and 1st Street to mostly close around 3 p.m. on Thursday as vendors will arrive to set up for August 2022 Third Thursday, 5:30-8:30 in Downtown Joplin. All are welcome to bring their own dogs, leashed, to this canine-friendly evening.
43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
No charges filed in hot car death of Carthage 3-year-old girl
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Police Dept have submitted the findings of their investigation to the prosecutor regarding the hot car death of a 3-year-old girl last week. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, as of now, no charges have been filed. Last Friday Carthage Police responded...
Joplin closes portion of 32nd Street for widening project
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin officials today announced its second road closure along 32nd Street beginning August 23. The city says this is the second of multiple closures occurring consecutively on different sections of 32nd Street as its widening project between Schifferdecker Ave. and Central City St. progresses. To help...
Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious...
Pickup goes off-road, flips upside down into trees near Seneca, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning reports of a single vehicle crash along State Hwy K near Seneca alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason the driver was not injured....
W 7th St closed as Joplin Fire extinguish house fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday reports of flames coming from a residence, 630 S Porter, alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police, METS ambulance and Joplin Fire Dept responded. Joplin Fire Command stated on arrival, “Residential structure heavy fire on the alpha side, we’ll be out for attack.” Everyone was out safely. This residence is on the NW...
My first time trying Chicken Mary’s
My favorite charity in Kansas, the Galesburg Relief Fund, had a charity event in Erie, KS. As part of the evening festivities, they had Chicken Mary’s cater the dinner. When it comes to fried chicken in southeast Kansas, they are one of the institutions that get lots of love. I’ve never tried them until this event, and now know why.
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
Highway 96 crash injures one
A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
