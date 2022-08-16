ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

WPMI

Off-duty corporal arrested after damaging home while intoxicated, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — An off-duty deputy in Texas is facing charges after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property, according to authorities. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Adelina Agosto, who is a corporal for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department after someone called 911 that a person was trying to break into a home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Antonio: man shoots, kills suspect during robbery

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A robbery suspect was shot and killed after the victim pulled out a gun, police said. At 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers responded to a robbery at the 7700 block of Culebra Road, a report from the San Antonio Police Department stated. When officers arrived to the scene, […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Family argument leads to deadly shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug trafficking, gun charges

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who is a documented gang member was sentenced to prison months after he was found guilty on federal gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kenton Maurice Haynes, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. In March, he was found guilty of receipt of firearm while under indictment; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BCSO deputy suspended after inmate found with loaded gun

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was suspended after an inmate he booked into jail was later found with a loaded gun, disciplinary paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirms. Deputy Victor Jimenez III on March 10 brought a prisoner into the Bexar County Jail’s south tower...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women

SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police search for man wanted for West Side robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer as he robbed a man on the city’s West Side. A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened on Aug. 16 at 3:09 p.m. in a parking garage on the 6000 block of S.W. Military Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Man accused of waving gun near North East ISD school

SAN ANTONIO — A trip to the store for an energy drink turned into an adrenaline-fueled experience for one north east San Antonio man Wednesday. The man, who said everyone calls him Big John, said as he driving past Ed White Middle School on Midcrown, a man in the street pointed a gun at him and threatened him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

