iBerkshires.com
Hawaii Squad Tops Pittsfield in Babe Ruth World Series Final
GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Pittsfield's quest to bring a Babe Ruth World Series title back to the Berkshires came up just a bit short on Friday. But it will be a long time before anyone forgets what this team accomplished. Kado, Hawaii, played error-free ball in the field and...
iBerkshires.com
Black Star Tattoo Studio Continues Historical Legacy in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is a piece of tattooing history right here in Pittsfield. The body art practice was made legal in 2000 after Stephan "Lefty" Lanphear won a lawsuit against the state that found its 40-plus year ban on tattooing unconstitutional. "I got into tattooing and I wanted...
iBerkshires.com
Tyler Street Firehouse Gets Kaleidoscope Project Treatment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The former Tyler Street firehouse is soon to feature four individually curated market-rate units. Developer David Carver has teamed up with the Kaleidoscope Project of West Stockbridge to have the apartments completed by well known Black and Hispanic designers. Each one has a different inspiration and feel.
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
iBerkshires.com
18 Degrees to Offer Foster Family Classes in September
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 18 Degrees will offer Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) for people interested in becoming a foster family in September and October. The training is designed to help prepare to welcome a child who has experienced trauma, be in partnership with birth families and overcome...
businesswest.com
Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture
Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 21, 2022
Chad Murphy to Mary A. Husson, 151 Corey Colonial, Unit 151, $237,000. Diane D. Jeserski to John Lawrence Dowd, Jack Dowd, Teresa Ann Dowd and Teresa Dowd, 145 Brookfield Lane, Unit 145, $300,000.
iBerkshires.com
Q&A: Templeton Makes Run for Senate to 'Step Up and Make a Change'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — As the former owner of a business on Williamstown's Spring Street, the co-author of landmark resolutions passed at its town meeting and a frequent participant from the floor of committee meetings, Huff Templeton is well known in his hometown. He is spending his summer raising...
wamc.org
Bowler wrong about Franklin County women returning to Chicopee correctional center; Shugrue admits he was wrong about broken windows debate claims
The debates on Pittsfield Community Television are making waves with just weeks until the September 6th Democratic primary. With no Republican candidates running, the vote will likely guarantee the Berkshires’ next sheriff and DA. A flashpoint in the contentious campaign for sheriff has been the policy of holding Berkshire...
iBerkshires.com
Shakespeare & Co. Reveals Center for Actor Training Schedule
LENOX, Mass. – After two years of reduced programming, Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training has announced a full schedule of workshops and intensives for Fall 2022, including both in-person and online offerings. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, The Center for Actor Training will offer several different workshops...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: How the summer drought impacts local golf courses
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The hot dry days of summer continue on for western Mass. You may have noticed your lawn browning in recent weeks, but you aren’t alone. Local golf courses haven’t been seeing their usual lush green grasses as well. But is the heat impacting business or the game?
Vandalism reported at Bethlehem House in Easthampton
The Diocese of Springfield has released a statement following an act of vandalism Thursday at the Bethlehem House in Easthampton.
Adams diner owner saves choking woman
ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Berkshire County business owner is being praised by the local community after saving a woman inside his Adams diner Wednesday. Peter Oleskiewicz, who owns Miss Adams Diner, sprung into action after the woman began choking. “It was scary. Even for me to talk about it right now, I’m getting that […]
westernmassnews.com
Serious crash closes part of Route 116 in Amherst
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts. Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Updated: 10 hours ago. For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy.
Strength vs. stealth: Westfield residents weigh options for Barnes’ next jets
WESTFIELD — Westfield residents were given the opportunity Thursday evening to learn more about each of the potential upgrades to the fleet of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base. Dozens turned out throughout the evening to learn about the two potential upgrades to the 104th’s...
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art's Lunder Center to Host Local Musicians
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Moltz Terrace of the Clark Art Institute’s Lunder Center is the site of new concerts presented by local musicians and two performances this month will kick off the new program. On Friday, Aug. 19, indie pop artist Ciarra Fragale, currently based in North Adams,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
theberkshireedge.com
District Attorney candidates debate issues facing Berkshire County
Pittsfield — Right after the sheriff candidate debate on Monday, August 15, a debate between the two Berkshire County District Attorney candidates was held at the Berkshire Athenaeum Library. The debate was between current District Attorney Andrea Harrington and candidate Timothy Shugrue. Panelists for the event included Berkshire Edge...
Ware man wins $1M using Mass. lottery app scanner
A man from Ware is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
