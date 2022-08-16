Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Longtime Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor hopes to retain District 1 seat
“Twenty years has been enough,” Cotterell said. “We need a change in our priorities at the County Commission, especially as the incumbent has become increasingly out of step with the needs and interests of the people who live here.”. The nonprofit founder, educator and writer says she stands...
franklincounty.news
Enrollments up, faculties filled
There’s a lot of newness in the Franklin County School District, with lots of new faces in the teaching ranks and two new principals at the two public schools. Principal Danielle Rosson greeted the new faculty at the Franklin County Schools, while Principal Sherry Ware is now the head of the Apalachicola Bay Charter School, having been selected July 21 by the board of directors as the principal and CEO, replacing Chimene Johnson.
WJHG-TV
Mexico Beach post office shutters after 20+ years
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mexico Beach residents will have a harder time picking up mail. The town’s only post office shut down today after being open for more than 20 years. “Seeing an institution such as this that’s been here for so long go leaves an empty feeling,” said...
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee mayoral race features bad blood between John Dailey, Kristin Dozier
Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier have traded barbs in the four-candidate race. When John Dailey first ran for Mayor of Tallahassee four years ago, he campaigned on “cleaning up” City Hall and creating jobs. Now, he is being challenged by Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, business owner Michael Ibrahim, and entrepreneur Whitfield Leland III as he seeks a second term.
Bradfordville Dog Park closed for possible contaminant analysis
A report was filed with Leon County Government regarding a dog that is believed to have contracted a naturally occurring contaminant from Bradfordville Dog Park.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town
It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
ssrnews.com
ADVERTORIAL: Send a True Christian Conservative to Tallahassee!
“I have known Mariya since 2010. Mariya has worked in Tallahassee before and knows how it works. She can hit the ground running. We need someone with Christian values. We need Mariya Calkins,” stated Santa Rosa County Clerk of Courts & Comptroller Donald Spencer. VOTE TUESDAY for Mariya Calkins!
Signs Warn About 'Deadly Force' at Florida Schools: 'Teachers Are Armed'
"The Florida legislature gave us the ability to train and arm educators in a schoolhouse," Gulf District Superintendent Jim Norton said.
floridapolitics.com
Kristin Dozier’s inability to handle the truth
Dozier doesn’t like 'negative' campaigns unless she’s the one making the attacks. There is an old cliché in politics that says when a politician is losing in the polls, he or she will say something like, “the only polls that matter are the ones on Election Day.” But, of course, if that candidate is ahead in the polls he or she will exclaim, “Great news! We are leading in the polls.”
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places
Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
Man arrested in Leon Co. for possession of material displaying abuse of a minor
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made an arrest in a case involving possession of material displaying abuse of a minor.
Two people seriously injured in multi-vehicle accident in Wakulla County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident in Wakulla County Wednesday afternoon.
WCTV
UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man involved in a lengthy standoff with police Thursday was supposed to stand trial the same day on child molestation charges, but never showed up in court. Court records show 62-year-old Frank Copson was facing three felonies and was scheduled to stand trial on...
BCSO: Woman tried to smuggle 40 pounds of marijuana in airport suitcase
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tallahassee woman tried to fly 40 pounds of marijuana into Panama City Beach in a suitcase that smelled of citrus. Shambresha Turner, 23, was stopped at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Tuesday by investigators who had a tip that she was bringing in the illegal drug, court […]
WCTV
New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are coming to light in regards to an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. The incident began to unfold around 6:50 p.m. at the First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle North West and West Tharpe Street when two separate victims were allegedly held up by a man armed with a gun, said police.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 20
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances will stay in the scattered category this weekend. Atmospheric moisture content will not be as high this weekend and will be one element to keep rain odds at around 50% Saturday and Sunday with highs ranging from near 90 to the mid 90s.
wtxl.com
First to Know Forecast: Heavy rain possible with storms Thursday
TALLAHASSEE — We had an early start to showers Thursday with a few moving in from the northwest with a disturbance. Highs today will be mostly in the upper 80s. Areas around Perry will see more afternoon sunshine- topping out in the low 90s. Widespread showers are likely for...
Thumb surgery sidelines Florida QB Jack Miller
Florida quarterback Jack Miller underwent surgery for a right thumb injury, multiple reports said Friday. 247Sports reported Miller could return
Florida State makes embarrassing error in letter to recruit
Florida State may need to hire an editor or two to help out with the school’s football recruiting process. On Wednesday, an unknown recruit’s father apparently shared an image of four-star pass rusher Lamont Green Jr.’s offer letter from Florida State in a now-deleted tweet. The only...
