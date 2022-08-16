ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanark Village, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklincounty.news

Enrollments up, faculties filled

There’s a lot of newness in the Franklin County School District, with lots of new faces in the teaching ranks and two new principals at the two public schools. Principal Danielle Rosson greeted the new faculty at the Franklin County Schools, while Principal Sherry Ware is now the head of the Apalachicola Bay Charter School, having been selected July 21 by the board of directors as the principal and CEO, replacing Chimene Johnson.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach post office shutters after 20+ years

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mexico Beach residents will have a harder time picking up mail. The town’s only post office shut down today after being open for more than 20 years. “Seeing an institution such as this that’s been here for so long go leaves an empty feeling,” said...
MEXICO BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee mayoral race features bad blood between John Dailey, Kristin Dozier

Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier have traded barbs in the four-candidate race. When John Dailey first ran for Mayor of Tallahassee four years ago, he campaigned on “cleaning up” City Hall and creating jobs. Now, he is being challenged by Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, business owner Michael Ibrahim, and entrepreneur Whitfield Leland III as he seeks a second term.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrabelle, FL
City
Lanark Village, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town

It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
FLORIDA STATE
ssrnews.com

ADVERTORIAL: Send a True Christian Conservative to Tallahassee!

“I have known Mariya since 2010. Mariya has worked in Tallahassee before and knows how it works. She can hit the ground running. We need someone with Christian values. We need Mariya Calkins,” stated Santa Rosa County Clerk of Courts & Comptroller Donald Spencer. VOTE TUESDAY for Mariya Calkins!
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#District 2#The Review Committee
floridapolitics.com

Kristin Dozier’s inability to handle the truth

Dozier doesn’t like 'negative' campaigns unless she’s the one making the attacks. There is an old cliché in politics that says when a politician is losing in the polls, he or she will say something like, “the only polls that matter are the ones on Election Day.” But, of course, if that candidate is ahead in the polls he or she will exclaim, “Great news! We are leading in the polls.”
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
travelnowsmart.com

The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places

Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCTV

New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are coming to light in regards to an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. The incident began to unfold around 6:50 p.m. at the First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle North West and West Tharpe Street when two separate victims were allegedly held up by a man armed with a gun, said police.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances will stay in the scattered category this weekend. Atmospheric moisture content will not be as high this weekend and will be one element to keep rain odds at around 50% Saturday and Sunday with highs ranging from near 90 to the mid 90s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy