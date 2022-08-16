Ruptured water main in West Seattle sends gallons of water shooting into the air

Read full article on original website
At least 5 hurt after boats collide on Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Two boats collided on Lake Washington Saturday evening, injuring at least five women and prompting a search for one of the boats that fled the scene after the crash, authorities said. The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard around 9:45...
Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
State taking steps to improve safety for roadway workers in construction zones
SEATTLE — A work zone can be a dangerous place to make a living. “It almost feels like jumping out of an airplane every time you start working,” Mallorie Devies, a former construction employee said. “Your heart starts pumping, your adrenaline starts going.”. Back in March two...
Police announce arrest in attack on woman in West Seattle as residents rally for safety
SEATTLE — On the day that protesters gathered to raise awareness about safety in the West Seattle neighborhood of Delridge, police announced that a man was arrested Friday in connection with an attack on a woman that occurred Monday evening. In a social media tweet, police said an 18-year-old...
Video shows fatal beating in downtown near Pike Place Market
SEATTLE — Video obtained by KOMO News shows the violent unprovoked attack earlier this month in downtown Seattle that left a man dead after he was attacked in broad daylight by a man he did not know. Aaron Fulk, 48, is facing charges in connection with the death of...
NorCal man held on $2M bond in 2021 fatal shooting in North Seattle
SEATTLE — A Northern California man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood last summer while allegedly trying to sell drugs to the suspect and two other men, according to court documents. Porschauy T. Caldwell, 21,...
What was that streaking light in the sky above Seattle Friday night?
SEATTLE — If you were in Settle and looked up to the skies Friday night, you might have caught a fast-moving light that streaked across the heavens. Many people guessed that it was a falling star or a meteor but experts said it was the Starlink satellite, which is operated by SpaceX and provides providing satellite Internet access coverage to 36 countries around the world.
Armed robberies of ATM users in King, Pierce counties likely related, officials say
TACOMA, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities in King and Pierce counties are investigating a crime spree in which armed robbers are targeting customers using outside bank ATMs. Investigators said ATM users have been robbed at several banking establishments in Bonney Lake, Parkland, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle. Renton...
Police investigating after body found at Ballard park for second time in less than a year
SEATTLE — Police on Thursday were investigating after a body was found at a Phinney Ridge park in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood Thursday morning. A woman found the body in one of the bathrooms at the Gilman playground area. Police were called shortly after 11 a.m. and investigators said a...
4-year-old child hit by car while playing in Arlington driveway, dies
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Deputies confirm a 4-year-old child is dead after an incident involving a car in Snohomish County. The sheriff’s office confirmed with KOMO News the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 15100 block of Highway 9. The child was playing outside a home when...
Tacoma artist tries to recover after much of her jewelry stolen during burglary of gallery
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma artist said Friday she lost several of her pieces when thieves broke into an art gallery and stole more than half of her work. Anita Latch said her artwork is more than a job, it's a love and passion that she has nurtured. “I’ve...
Suspect in custody after man shot and killed in Granite Falls, officials say
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office was investigating after a man was fatally shot at a location in Granite Falls Saturday, authorities said. A suspect was in custody and could be facing charges in connection with the incident, authorities said. In a social media post, the...
Kent man, 71, accused of fatally shooting man, 28, during fight in apartment parking lot
KENT, Wash. — Police said Friday that a 71-year-old man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man after the two were involved in an argument in the parking lot a Kent apartment complex. The suspect, who was not identified, has been detained and...
Suspect ID'd, sought in double murder of Kitsap County couple
OLALLA, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that it has obtained a felony arrest warrant for a man suspected in the deaths of an Olalla couple whose bodies were discovered in their homes two days ago by their daughter. In a written statement, investigators said Shaun...
Snohomish County law enforcement agencies form joint unit to focus on violent crime
EVERETT, Wash. — Responding to a sharp increase in violent crime in Snohomish County, multiple law enforcement agencies are joining forces to create a specialized unit that will target violent offenders in an effort to reduce crime in the area. The Regional Violent Crime Reduction Unit resulted from a...
Issaquah troopers arrest wrong way driver suspected of DUI
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — According to officials, just before 1:00 a.m. this morning Washington State Patrol received 911 calls reporting a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 just west of SR 18. Law enforcement responded in order to stop the vehicle. WSP also received a total of...
Sentencing by King County judges draws scrutiny in case of repeat offender Alexander Jay
SEATTLE — There are growing concerns over what some call over-lenient sentences that could end up enabling criminals in Western Washington to commit violent crimes. This comes after a violent offender with mental illness was out on the streets of Seattle with no supervision just weeks after completing a felony jail sentence.
As COVID eases, Seattle set for busy weekend with several high profile events on tap
SEATTLE — Thousands of people are expected to descend this weekend on Seattle, which is set to host NFL and WNBA games at Lumen Field and Climate Pledge Arena along with a throng of fans slated to attend the Emerald City Comic Con at the Washington State Convention Center.
BBB offers advice to avoid airline scams when booking that late-summer trip
SEATTLE, Wash. — There are only a few weeks left of the summer travel season, and you might be looking to book one last getaway – especially before the start of school. But the search to find a great deal on a flight might come at a steep cost.
