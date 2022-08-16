ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopeston, IL

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Illinois State Police car

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into an Illinois State Police car, injuring a state trooper and another driver Saturday morning in Kankakee County. An Illinois state trooper was outside his squad car talking with a driver involved in a prior...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Fire slows traffic by Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57. At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane. Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.” […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several injuries. He was taken to Union Hospital […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Hoopeston, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Hoopeston, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Former Danville Resident Henry Graham Gets 27 Years for First Degree Murder

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On August 18, 2022, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced today after a plea of guilty to twenty seven (27) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol. Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
whporadio.com

Illinois State police announce patrols in Vermilion County

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Vermilion County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hoopeston Police Report#Hoopeston Unit 2#Ford#School#Hpd#Psb#Blk W Orange St Arrested
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting

(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for 2019 murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend 27 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murdering a woman in 2019. Henry Graham, 21, was charged with First Degree Murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Tara Jackson in a motel room in early January of 2019. Witnesses told investigators that they […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

SIHF Officially Takes Possession of Old St E’s Site for Planned FQHC

Great news for the Danville and Vermilion County area, as it is now official that Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation owns the old St. Elizabeth Hospital Property at 600 Sager Street. It was announced last December during a STEPUP Vermilion County leadership group meeting that SIHF planned to build two Federally...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign siblings could face life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Three siblings in Champaign were indicted by a federal grand jury this week. They’re being charged with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. A criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois goes into detail about what the investigation found. Since March 2021, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vermilioncountyfirst.com

City Offering Bargain On Vacant Lots

The City of Danville hopes to get over 120 parcels of land it purchased this week back on the tax rolls. And it is offering a bargain for people who might be interested in them. Community Development Director Logan Cronk explains…. {AUDIO: ‘’You can come into Public Works and...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Applications open for energy bill assistance program

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Street fight leaves one dead, two behind bars

PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A street fight in Edgar County, Illinois has left one person dead and two others facing charges. Police in Paris, Illinois were called just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a reported fight in the street. It happened in front of a home...
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory restitution for their alleged crimes. The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy