A woman from Michigan turned out to be the key for Mercer County deputies in finding almost 200 dogs trapped in a hoarding situation. Lauren Strickland, a woman from southwest Michigan, contacted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Mercer County Animal Control after she feared her dogs had been stolen by a woman living in Sherrard. That tip led to the arrest of 59-year-old Karen Plambeck, who now faces three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and up to three years in prison.

SHERRARD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO