Read full article on original website
Deborah SmithClemmons
5d ago
I'm so sad for all of them. I'm able to take on two if needed. I have a fenced backyard and I love all dogs. they would have only the best that life has to give. I'd feel so blessed to help two of them for the rest of their lives.
Reply
4
Related
Nearly 200 rescued dogs need foster homes
TV station WHBF said the 59-year-old owner has been charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty. An out-of-state person alerted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the station reported.
Almost 200 Mistreated Dogs Rescued from Illinois Residence
This is one of those moments when I need to remind myself that people are innocent until proven guilty. But, it's hard not to get angry when you see stories about how almost 200 mistreated dogs were just rescued from an Illinois residence. I first saw this sad story shared...
aroundptown.com
Missing Cat In Prophetstown
A cat, who is the extremely missed by his owner, decided he did not want to go see the Vet recently and ran off from the Prophetstown Veterinary Clinic parking lot. Please contact the numbers below if you know of his whereabouts. Reward is being offered.
Community steps up with donations to care for 198 collies taken from rural Sherrard farm
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — There has been an outpouring of community support for the care of nearly 200 dogs rescued from a property in rural Sherrard. Mercer County Animal Control has been flooded with donations and volunteers to help the collies get healthy. Officials report that the dogs are doing well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nearly 200 dogs rescued from hoarding conditions in western Illinois
Rehoming efforts are underway for the rescued dogs.
KWQC
One dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was travelling in the wrong direction and struck a...
1 dead in I-280 crash
One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 280. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS were called to Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5 on Sunday, August 21 around 1:18 a.m. where they found a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire. A preliminary investigation indicates a Saturn Vue was traveling […]
KWQC
1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Meet, support Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network at Applebee’s
The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network invites the community to visit all day Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Moline Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3805 41st Ave., Drive, Moline. You can meet members of the board of directors, search and rescue volunteers, and director and founder Dennis Harker. The Quad...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect sold items – bought with stolen credit – at pawn shop
A 26-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after Davenport Police were forwarded a case of identity theft from the Fort Wayne, Indiana, Police. Jeffrey Stoffers faces charges of identify theft over $1,500 and under $10,000, and second-degree theft, court records say. On April 22, Stoffers acquired merchandise from Best Buy...
977wmoi.com
Woman Charged After Nearly 200 Dogs Rescued in Mercer County
A woman is charged with aggravated animal cruelty after nearly two-hundred dogs were rescued in rural Sherrard, Illinois. The Mercer County Animal Control rescued the canines Friday after receiving an animal welfare complaint. Deputies arrested Karen Plambeck and she was taken to the county jail, where she later posted bond.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded to an unoccupied house in a west-end neighborhood Thursday night, according to a media release. According to crews, the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes and crews remained on the scene to put out all remaining hot spots. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police ask for help finding stolen motorcycle
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen motorcycle. The East Moline Police Department got a report on July 16 of motorcycle theft in the 700 block of 25th Street, according to police. The bike was stolen...
ourquadcities.com
Michigan woman provided tip that led to Sherrard dog hoarding arrest
A woman from Michigan turned out to be the key for Mercer County deputies in finding almost 200 dogs trapped in a hoarding situation. Lauren Strickland, a woman from southwest Michigan, contacted the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Mercer County Animal Control after she feared her dogs had been stolen by a woman living in Sherrard. That tip led to the arrest of 59-year-old Karen Plambeck, who now faces three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and up to three years in prison.
1470 WMBD
Man found dead in U-Haul van identified
PEORIA, Ill. – We know more about the man who was found dead inside a van at a Peoria shopping center yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim was Zachary Roman, 32, of Peoria. He was found in a U-Haul van around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, parked in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
ourquadcities.com
Sikorski: Several factors contribute to gun violence
Retiring Davenport police chief says the community has the biggest role in solution. Davenport’s about to turn a big page: Police Chief Paul Sikorski will leave his post in eight days. This week, the Davenport Police Department hosted an open house for anyone to come by to say goodbye to Sikorski in person.
ourquadcities.com
Five Burlington men sentenced regarding seizure of 362 lbs. of meth
Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The charges are related to a conspiracy involving seizure of 362 pounds of ice. methamphetamine during an Arizona traffic stop. The conspiracy started by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued...
KWQC
Made Market QC is this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Made Market QC is an event for crafters and makers from all over the region to gather and sell unique creations. Sarah Schenk, one of the vendors, discusses the event, her business, and shows off some products. Made Market QC is a handmade and vintage market in the Quad Cities presented by Crafted QC at RiverCenter/Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.
KWQC
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. June 26, to a report of a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, where a child was hit and seriously injured while riding a bicycle, according to a media release.
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
Comments / 7