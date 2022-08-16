Read full article on original website
Nicholas Senecal
5d ago
Cook County District Attorney Kim Fox with every black person that gets arrested without bail but if you're a white person you're held without bail and granted she should be held without bail but the racism and Kim Fox is very blatant and you can see it right now
Reply(3)
8
Eddie Junior
5d ago
panhandling needs to be illegal. it's dangerous to both the person panhandling and drivers
Reply
22
CATDADDYENT31
5d ago
it will end when the bring back Mental Health institutions like Tinley Park.
Reply(5)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Dog Beach Party on 8/20Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Related
5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female woman suffered multiple wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and a 38-year-old man was struck multiple times in the neck. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and a 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No Further Injuries were reported. A witness says nearly one hundred shots were fired. Our crews saw police using nearly that many evidence markers on the ground.One woman who lives nearby, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she saw people running for their lives. "I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," she said. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in suburban Lincolnwood during verbal altercation with known offender: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a verbal altercation in suburban Lincolnwood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Devon. At about 10:13 p.m., the 37-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender, Chicago police said. The offender produced a firearm...
Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show
Newly obtained records reveal that a Chicago police officer was suspended for one day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation into a shocking 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash. The van that struck and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 as he was riding his...
cwbchicago.com
Jarring video shows armed men protecting catalytic converter theft operation on North Side
Newly-acquired surveillance video shows a heavily-armed and remarkably polished catalytic converter theft crew working a Chicago residential street this month. The footage shows that the thefts, often dismissed as “property crimes,” are serious business for the people who carry them out. At least two people have been shot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Gresham shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, neck and chest Saturday around 11:44 p.m. in Gresham. Another man, 43, was standing outside with the victim in the 600 block of West 89th Street, and he was shot in the back. The two men were taken to Christ...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot while walking near the lakefront at Addison, police say
A man was shot on the lakefront near Addison Street overnight, Chicago police said. It happened near the clocktower, an area that was the site of several shootings and shots fired incidents between 2014 and 2016 until CPD clamped down on nighttime loitering. Around 1:26 a.m., a 20-year-old man was...
WGNtv.com
1 dead, 4 wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — One man was killed and four others were wounded following a shooting Friday night on the West Side. At around 6 p.m., authorities responded to the 3300 block of West Flournoy on the report of multiple people shot. Police said five men, ages 31, 33, 33, 34,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
Couple shot during possible robbery attempt in Rogers Park
A man and a woman were shot in a possible robbery or carjacking attempt in Rogers Park on Saturday morning. The crime may be related to another armed robbery that occurred about a block away just moments earlier. Chicago police said the female victim is in critical condition. At around...
fox32chicago.com
Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
riviera-maya-news.com
Chicago man jailed from central PDC after caught carrying loaded handgun
Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — An American man was arrested in Playa del Carmen Wednesday on drug and weapon charges. In a statement, the Secretariat of Public Security of Solidaridad reported the arrest of 38-year-old John “N” from Chicago. John N was transferred to a Playa del...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
Chicago man sentenced to 37 months in prison
Eric Isom, 24, of Chicago, was sentenced to 37 months in prison by U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody after Isom had pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Isom’s prison term will be followed by two years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Clifford...
cwbchicago.com
Man who allegedly committed murder while on felony bail also committed two carjackings, federal prosecutors allege
Federal prosecutors said Friday that a man awaiting trial for a 2020 murder in Chicago also carjacked two vehicles in the suburbs days before the killing. At the time of the alleged crimes, Maverick Cela was free on a recognizance bond for a pending felony stolen motor vehicle case. We...
Chicago shooting: 4 shot in Back of the Yards
Four people, including a 17-year-old girl, were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect armed with handgun robbing victims on Chicago's Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of robberies that occurred in July and August in Brighton Park. In each incident, an armed male offender approached the victim and demanded their personal property, police said. The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:. 4500 Block of...
Woman shot in the face during argument in Gold Coast; man in custody
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the face during an argument with a man in the city’s Gold Coast. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. According to police, a 26-year-old woman was in a parked vehicle when a 36-year-old man pulled a gun […]
cwbchicago.com
College coach forged employment records so electronic monitoring participants could move around the city, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach forged employment records so people on electronic monitoring (EM) for pending criminal cases could move around the city for jobs they didn’t really have. According to public records, the college system fired Edmond Pryor, 42, in 2019 following an unrelated...
fox32chicago.com
Holly Staker murder: New lead gives Waukegan police hope in solving cold case
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - It’s been 30 years since the brutal murder of an 11-year-old babysitter made headlines out of Waukegan. In a FOX 32 Special Report, we take another look at the unsolved case of Holly Staker. "It’s the case that for a good reason, community members are never...
WSPY NEWS
One person shot as a result of drug activity in Aurora
Aurora police have arrested two people said to be involved in drug activity that resulted in someone being shot on Sunday night in the 300 block West Galena Boulevard. A news release says the victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. Police arrested 42-year-old Juan J....
Comments / 32