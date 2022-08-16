Read full article on original website
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
Speedway accepts bid to repair crumbling streets, will cost $50K more due to supply chain issues
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Residents of Speedway will soon see repairs to some of their roads, sidewalks, and storm drains. On Monday, the Speedway Town Council unanimously approved and awarded the Community Crossings Matching Grant bid to an area contractor, DC Construction Services, Inc. The grant allows funding for the...
Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol
A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. https://cbs4indy.com/news/putnam-co-deputy-injured-in-crash-while-on-patrol/
