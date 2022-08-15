GOTHENBURG – The ever-growing Livin’ Out Loud festival is set to plant itself right by the waters of Lake Helen this coming weekend, August 20 and 21. This year is especially important: it is the tin anniversary of Livin’ Out Loud; the event will be going ten years strong after the weekend concludes. Last year alone the festival counted over 20,000 people in attendance, a number that remains consistent.

GOTHENBURG, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO