FHP: Man killed on I-4 after exiting vehicle that blew a tire Sunday morning
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man on I-4 in Volusia County after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 118 on...
1 hurt in shooting near The Stars on Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies responded to 5581 S. OBT, the address of the Stars Men's Club, around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
Terrifying video shows small plane crash onto University Boulevard in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A small plane has crashed onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando, officials say. It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol said a mechanical failure caused the plane to go down. Viewer video shows the dramatic moment the plane came crashing...
Daytona Beach police identify man found dead
Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
Mother, teenage son arrested in Volusia County for identity theft
DELTONA, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a mother and her teenage son have been arrested for an identity theft scheme. Deputies say a 14-year-old purchased stolen information, including credit cards, social security numbers, and bank logins. The investigation began in May when the teen threatened...
Volusia County detectives arrest suspects connected to multiple car burglaries
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Suspects in several burglaries over the past week have been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the burglaries were first reported on Aug. 15. Several people were parked in Pierson and Seville while they were working. The suspects broke windows of multiple...
Child dies after fire breaks out at Brevard County home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire that killed a child in Cocoa. Several neighbors witnessed the flames and tried to help, but the child didn't make it. Neighbors on this quiet street in Cocoa woke up Saturday to the devastating news that...
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
Polk County sheriff: 85 arrests made in drug trafficking operation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, more than 80 arrests were made in a drug trafficking operation. Over $12 million worth of drugs are off of the streets. Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area detectives collaborated with multiple law enforcement agencies. The Polk...
VIDEO: Gator crawls into Orange County homeowner's pool
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homeowner in Orange County woke up to find an alligator in her pool. Two deputies were dispatched and responded to the call. The homeowner told Orange County deputies she opened the blinds in the morning and saw the alligator looking at her. She believes...
Family of 30 year-old cold case victim meets with sheriff's office, searches for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones of Dr. Ruth Haut tell us 30 years ago, someone kidnapped her from her office, then used her bank cards at an ATM, before killing her and leaving her body in an orange grove in St. Cloud. No one has been held accountable...
Melbourne police: Arrest warrant obtained for suspect in double homicide
MELBOURNE, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE. Melbourne police obtained an arrest warrant on Friday for the suspect in a double homicide. James C. Green, 31, is facing charges for two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Stepfather gets life in prison for abuse of 11-year-old rescued by Orlando waitress
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County stepfather has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of child abuse. On Friday, Timothy Lee Wilson was ordered to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the abuse of a child who was rescued by an Orange County waitress.
Officials locate Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: An Iowa woman last seen two weeks ago at Orlando International Airport has been found safe Friday in Indiana, according to her brother. Mike Lint said Star Lint told him she broke her phone, got a new phone and didn't know family was looking for her.
Entire Melbourne Village police force quits, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The entire police force of a Brevard County village quit. The town's government is now trying to reassure its residents about their safety. It's a small community at about one square mile and 685 residents, but as of Friday, the town of Melbourne Village won't have a police force.
Officials warn visitors at Volusia beaches after 300 jellyfish stings recorded in two days
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of swimmers have been stung by jellyfish in the last few days along Volusia County beaches. “We had 360 stings over the last two days,” Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said. Many of the people who warn us about...
Iowa woman goes missing at Orlando International Airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a northwest Iowa woman has been missing for 13 days after she entered the Orlando International Airport headed to Louisville, Kentucky, according toKTIV. The brother of Mariam "Star" Lint says she was last seen in OIA with a valid ticket to Louisville. Police say...
Search for Orlando woman’s killer continues on what would have been her 30th birthday
The search for an Orlando woman's killer continues on what would have been her 30th birthday. Renisha Lee was shot and killed Feb. 16, 2020, at the Palms mobile home park where she lived on Orange Blossom Trail. Her father, an Orlando pastor, works to advocate against gun violence. Lee's...
Kissimmee volunteers help motel tenants search for affordable housing before more possible evictions
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hundreds of residents living in Kissimmee motels have been forced to move out this summer after the properties were sold to new owners, and now local groups are stepping up before the problem gets worse. Changes have been happening and will continue to come for residents...
