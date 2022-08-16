ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

1 hurt in shooting near The Stars on Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies responded to 5581 S. OBT, the address of the Stars Men's Club, around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police identify man found dead

Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Mother, teenage son arrested in Volusia County for identity theft

DELTONA, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a mother and her teenage son have been arrested for an identity theft scheme. Deputies say a 14-year-old purchased stolen information, including credit cards, social security numbers, and bank logins. The investigation began in May when the teen threatened...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Child dies after fire breaks out at Brevard County home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire that killed a child in Cocoa. Several neighbors witnessed the flames and tried to help, but the child didn't make it. Neighbors on this quiet street in Cocoa woke up Saturday to the devastating news that...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Polk County sheriff: 85 arrests made in drug trafficking operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, more than 80 arrests were made in a drug trafficking operation. Over $12 million worth of drugs are off of the streets. Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area detectives collaborated with multiple law enforcement agencies. The Polk...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

VIDEO: Gator crawls into Orange County homeowner's pool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homeowner in Orange County woke up to find an alligator in her pool. Two deputies were dispatched and responded to the call. The homeowner told Orange County deputies she opened the blinds in the morning and saw the alligator looking at her. She believes...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Entire Melbourne Village police force quits, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The entire police force of a Brevard County village quit. The town's government is now trying to reassure its residents about their safety. It's a small community at about one square mile and 685 residents, but as of Friday, the town of Melbourne Village won't have a police force.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Iowa woman goes missing at Orlando International Airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a northwest Iowa woman has been missing for 13 days after she entered the Orlando International Airport headed to Louisville, Kentucky, according toKTIV. The brother of Mariam "Star" Lint says she was last seen in OIA with a valid ticket to Louisville. Police say...
ORLANDO, FL

