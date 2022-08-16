NOTE: This is sponsored content produced in partnership with Sailun. As more and more EVs hit the market, Sailun has developed a tire that covers the bases while costing less. It's not rocket science that electric vehicles are different from internal combustion engines. They are heavier, more powerful, and quieter. They also put down torque to the wheels quicker and are more critical in terms of rolling resistance. Sailun has been making tires for decades, but the company is now embarking on a new journey with the ERange tires, its first EV-specific tire that tackles all the necessities of EVs while costing less than the leading OEM tires.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO