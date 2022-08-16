Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night.Wichita man charged with murder in son’s death
The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m.
The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified.
KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0