ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXXNN_0hIUoo6s00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night.

Wichita man charged with murder in son’s death

The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m.

The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Arkansas City PD: Officer injured by knife in standoff

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in Arkansas City on Saturday morning ended with a man in custody, Arkansas City police say. In a news release, the Arkansas City Police Department says at 5:18 a.m. on Aug. 20, officers were called to the 400 block of N. A St. to an 911 call. When […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Chase ends with crash in west Wichita

An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Second man arrested for fatal shooting in southeast Wichita

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a southeast Wichita home. A 39-year-old man has been booked into jail on first degree murder and other charges. This follows the arrest of a 21-year-old man on Thursday, also on first degree murder charges.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wichita, KS
Sports
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Police: Man stabbed overnight with a machete

WICHITA, Kan. - A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed a couple of times with a machete near downtown Wichita. It happened sometime after one o'clock Sunday morning in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. Police say a random woman came up to him and stabbed him with a larger type knife or machete in front a motel in the area.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Buhler man dies in crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV […]
BUHLER, KS
KAKE TV

WFD responds to duplex fire near Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire has been confirmed at a duplex building near Riverside. Dispatch says the the fire started around 2:45 p.m. on Friday at 2806 W Elm. KAKE News will update this page with more information when it becomes available.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in pool at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A 2-year-old boy has drowned at a home in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The child was found in a backyard in-ground pool in 1900 Block of Siefkin just before 2p.m. Friday. EMS and Fire arrived and performed life saving efforts. The child was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release.  He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Two suspects charged for weekend Kansas killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two Kansas men arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting made their first appearance in court. Christopher Dyas, 21, of Wichita is charged with first-degree murder and Saquorea Sweeney, 24, of Wichita is charged with obstructing apprehension or prosecution, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man seriously injured when vehicle crashes into barrier

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to Sedgwick County crash logs, a man was seriously injured late Monday night when his car crashed into a concrete barrier. The crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. Kenneth Libich was being pursued by law enforcement while driving west on 47th Street South when he struck the barrier, causing the engine on his vehicle to ignite.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Wichita Police Department to receive third-party assessment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, Aug. 18, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple announced that the Wichita Police Department would receive a third-party review. It is one of the responses to a texting scandal involving Wichita police officers. The City of Wichita has been searching nationally for this third party for “months.” After conducting many interviews […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Recovery committee hits $800,000 mark for tornado survivors, disperses $25,000 so far

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Nearly four months after a devastating EF-3 tornado swept through Andover and surrounding areas, many survivors are struggling with their insurance to rebuild. “Everything was destroyed,” Anderson resident Gary Dickerson said. “Garage was gone. The cars were destroyed.” Dickerson says while his insurance covered temporary housing and rental cars, his now-destroyed […]
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

One person killed in southeast Wichita shooting

Police said a 49-year-old man died after a shooting early Monday at a southeast Wichita home. Officers were called to the 5200 block of East Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, around 8 a.m. Police said the victim was in a home with several other people when two men walked into the home and shot him. The suspects than ran from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy