Person seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was seriously injured after being involved in a car versus pedestrian crash in west Wichita Monday night.

The crash happened near West Kellogg Drive and Meridian shortly after 8:10 p.m.

The person seriously injured in the crash has not been identified.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

