ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Family of 5 Displaced After House Fire in Mahanoy City

A family was displaced after a fire in Mahanoy City on Friday afternoon. At 2:34pm, Friday, fire companies from Mahanoy City were called to 1339 East Market Street in the borough for a possible house fire. The 911 call came from 1339 East Market when the residents of the home...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
wkok.com

Fire Hits Commercial Building Route 61 Paxinos, Structure Destroyed

PAXINOS – There was a two alarm fire at Shingara Enterprises former location along Route 61 in Paxinos Wednesday night. No injuries were reported. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us, a large commercial building was destroyed. Route 61 was blocked for a time but is open now. Crews were done about 2:30, but returned for a rekindle at 4:24am.
PAXINOS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Centralia, PA
City
Williamstown, PA
City
Tower City, PA
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Mount Carmel, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Elizabeth, PA
City
Ashland, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

At least two injured in accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township

Turbot Township, Pa. — At least two people were injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 2 p.m. Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was traveling on a right curve on the on ramp onto I-80 westbound when one of his trailer tires became disabled. Zuby then lost control of his tractor-trailer and it overturned onto the highway and blocked all lanes of travel. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of August 15

Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

283 east reopened near Middletown after crash

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of 283 eastbound near Middletown are now reopened after they were closed Friday morning, according to 511PA. The road was closed as of about 7 a.m., according to 511PA. The crash occurred between the exits for PA 230/PA 341 — Toll House Road and PA 743 — Hershey/Elizabethtown. As […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am

This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Borromeo
WGAL

Woman killed in Lebanon County crash

LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager

Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
SUNBURY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County

In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Cremation#Skook News Obituaries#Bethlehem Steel
Newswatch 16

Fire in Shamokin Township shuts down Route 61

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire has shut down both directions of Route 61 near Shamokin. Crews were called to the blaze just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was initially reported as a controlled burn that got out of hand. Fire crews from several counties have been sent...
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

25-year-old woman killed in afternoon crash

A 25-year-old Lancaster woman has died as the result of a crash Wednesday afternoon. Vanessa Henner was killed in a crash at 4:34 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as Henner was driving northbound on Route 72 in a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy